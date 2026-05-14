Results Score Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 14.05.2026

T20Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

200

MI
MI

205

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Varma Tilakbatsman753366227.27
Rickelton Ryanwicket keeper482344208.7
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Chahal Yuzvendrabowler40321810
Jansen Marcoall rounder4055113.7500

Latest Highlights

19.5
6

And another! Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.

19.4
6

MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

19.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Tilak Varma pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a ramp

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