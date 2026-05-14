Results Score Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 14.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Varma Tilakbatsman
|75
|33
|6
|6
|227.27
|Rickelton Ryanwicket keeper
|48
|23
|4
|4
|208.7
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Chahal Yuzvendrabowler
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|1
|0
|Jansen Marcoall rounder
|4
|0
|55
|1
|13.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
6
And another! Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.
19.4
6
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.
19.3
.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Tilak Varma pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a ramp