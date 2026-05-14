19.5 6 And another! Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

19.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Tilak Varma pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a ramp

19.2 1 Good length from Bartlett, outside off once again. Jacks goes back and pulls for a run.

19.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

18.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Jacks gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Jacks pushes forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

18.3 . Full toss, outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets forward and flicks for a single run.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Jacks gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

17.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacks pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Tilak Varma. He rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Tilak Varma brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good length from Jansen, pitching outside leg and angling across. Tilak Varma goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

16.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jacks. He pushes forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

16.4 . On a good line and length from Azmat Omarzai. Jacks moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 W OUT! Azmat Omarzai gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Bartlett down the ground.

16.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Rutherford moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper

15.6 1 Good length from Chahal, outside off. Rutherford goes back and cuts for one run.

15.5 6 SIX! Good length, outside leg. Rutherford rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

15.4 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

15.2 2 Good length from Chahal, pitching on leg. Tilak Varma goes back and pulls back behind square for 2 runs.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs down the ground.

14.6 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Tilak Varma gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

14.6 1w Wide. Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

14.5 . Yorker, outside off. Tilak Varma pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

14.4 . Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

14.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Rutherford pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

14.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma goes back and lofts a sloppy pull down the ground for a single run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jansen.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Tilak Varma pushes forward and guides a leg glance behind square for one run.

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rutherford. He gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tilak Varma. He moves onto the front foot and outside edges over the off side for a run.

13.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for one run.

13.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

12.6 . Good line and length. Rutherford pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Azmat Omarzai, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

12.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Tilak Varma shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside leg once more. Tilak Varma gets forward and sweeps behind square for six runs.

12.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Rutherford gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.1 . On a good line and length from Azmat Omarzai. Rutherford rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rutherford pushes forward and flicks for one run.

11.5 . Good line and length. Rutherford moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

11.4 1 Good length from Chahal, pitching outside leg stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

11.3 1 Good length from Chahal, outside off stump. Rutherford rocks back and inside edges for a run.

11.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

11.1 1 Full, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and defends for 1 run.

10.6 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside leg stump once more. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for four runs.

10.3 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Tilak Varma gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

10.2 . On a good line and length. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

9.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

9.5 . 0 runs

9.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

9.3 W OUT! Bowled. Chahal pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.2 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.1 1 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off once more. Sharma goes back and guides a cut behind point for 1 run. A run out chance but Mumbai Indians survive the attempt.

9.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

8.5 W OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! Short, pitching on a good line but angling across. Dhir gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Arshdeep Singh behind square.

8.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump but angled across Sharma. He rocks back and pulls behind square for one run.

8.3 1 Short, on line but angled across Dhir. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

8.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sharma pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

8.1 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

7.6 1 Good line and length from Chahal but angled across Sharma. He goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Dhir goes back and flicks for 1 run.

7.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dhir advances and eases a drive

7.2 1 On a good line and length. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.6 6 SIX! Good length from Azmat Omarzai, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

6.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sharma gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.4 1 Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Dhir rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.

6.3 W OUT! Azmat Omarzai gets the wicket! Full, on leg stump. Rickelton pushes forward and flicks, but is caught by Priyansh Arya behind square.

6.2 1 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Sharma moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

5.6 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

5.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

5.4 1 Bartlett pitches one up, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Rickelton gets forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

5.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.6 . On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Sharma gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

4.5 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump again. Rickelton gets forward and lofts a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.3 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off once again. Sharma gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run back behind point.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Sharma moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.1 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

3.6 . Bartlett pitches one up, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Rickelton gets forward and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rickelton gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Bartlett. Rickelton gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

3.2 1 Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Sharma advances and punches a drive for a run.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for one run.

2.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rickelton. He gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Rickelton pushes forward and flicks for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rickelton pushes forward and lifts a pull for four runs.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and defends

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives for one run behind point.

1.5 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Rickelton. He rocks back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

1.4 1 Full, on a good line. Sharma pushes forward and defends for a run.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper untouched

1.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for 2 runs over the off side.

1.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Sharma gets forward and defends

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.3 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Sharma pushes forward but opts to let it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

0.2 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Rickelton gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

0.1 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Sharma moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

19.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Vishnu Vinod gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square. The umpire gives Vishnu Vinod out LBW, however Vishnu Vinod signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

19.5 2 Full toss, on a good line. Vishnu Vinod pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs.

19.4 1b Yorker, outside off stump again. Bartlett gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball runs away from Rickelton for 1 bye.

19.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off. Bartlett pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.3 2 Yorker, on line. Bartlett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

19.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bartlett pushes forward and drives back behind square for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Rutherford.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Bartlett gets forward and flicks for four runs behind square.

18.6 1lb Yorker, outside leg and angling across the batter. Bartlett moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.5 6 DROPPED! Good line and length from Bosch. Bartlett goes back and pulls for six runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Tilak Varma. Not an easy chance for Tilak Varma.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Bartlett gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Vishnu Vinod moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

18.2 6 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Bosch. Vishnu Vinod rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Minz.

18.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Vishnu Vinod moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on a good line. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Jacks down the ground.

17.5 6 And another! On a good length, outside off again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and cuts through point for six runs.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs on the off side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

17.2 2 On a good length, outside off again. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Vishnu Vinod gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and punches a drive

16.4 1 Good line and length from Thakur. Vishnu Vinod pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Vishnu Vinod gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 W OUT! Bowled. Thakur pitches one up, on a good line again. Jansen goes back but misses while trying to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Jansen is bowled

16.1 . On a good line and length once more. Jansen moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Jansen goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Jansen pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

15.4 1 Yorker, on line. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump.

15.3 . Yorker, on line. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and eases a drive

15.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Jansen rocks back and drives for a single run back behind point.

15.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

14.6 . Good line and length. Jansen gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jansen gets forward and plays a flick

14.4 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Bosch. Shashank Singh gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Shashank Singh out LBW, however Shashank Singh signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Shashank Singh is out.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.2 6 SIX! Good line and length. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.

14.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

13.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

13.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

13.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets forward and plays a flick, but is remarkably caught by Bawa

13.1 1 Good line and length from Thakur. Shashank Singh gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

12.6 6 SIX! Good length from Bawa, pitching outside off once more. Shedge pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs.

12.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Shedge goes back and cuts for 2 runs behind point.

12.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Shashank Singh pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

12.4 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Shashank Singh gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

12.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Shashank Singh gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

12.3 W OUT! Bawa gets the wicket! Full, on line. Connolly rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.2 . Good length, outside off once again. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives

12.1 . Good length from Bawa, outside leg and angling across the batter. Connolly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shedge pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Good length, outside leg and angled across. Shedge gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Thakur. Iyer gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Iyer is bowled

11.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives through point on the off side for 4 runs.

11.2 W OUT! Thakur breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Bosch back behind point.

11.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Thakur. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for 6 runs.

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Bosch, on a good line once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.5 1 Dropped in short by Bosch, pitching near leg stump and angled across Connolly. He rocks back and outside edges for 1 run behind square.

10.4 1 Fifty for Prabhsimran Singh! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and flicks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly rocks back and inside edges behind point for a single run.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

10.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

9.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Connolly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Connolly gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick behind square.

9.4 1 Full, outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.3 6 SIX MORE! Full, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and sweeps for six runs.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

9.1 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

8.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

8.5 . Good length from Jacks, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Connolly goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

8.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Connolly rocks back and drives

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Connolly moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Connolly goes back and pulls

7.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

7.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Connolly gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Connolly gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Connolly moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Connolly moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

6.5 . Good length from Bosch, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and eases a drive

6.4 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from Bosch. Connolly rocks back and pulls for a single run. A run out chance but Punjab Kings survive the attempt.

6.3 . On a good length, outside off. Connolly moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point.

6.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives for a run.

6.1 1 Bosch pitches one up, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Chahar, Deepak, outside leg again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Connolly moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Connolly pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.3 W OUT! Chahar, Deepak finds a way through! On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.2 4 Pitching on a good line and length. Priyansh Arya swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away for four byes, due to the sloppy delivery by Chahar, Deepak.

5.1 . Dropped in short by Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump once again. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

4.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward but lets the ball through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Prabhsimran Singh. He pushes forward and lofts a flick behind square for 4 runs.

4.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a flick

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Thakur, pitching outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

4.2 1 Good line and length from Thakur once more. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run.

4.1 1 Back of a length, on line but angling across. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and skies a poor pull for a run.

3.6 . Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and defends

3.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Priyansh Arya goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Priyansh Arya. He gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a run.

3.2 . On a good length, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and inside edges

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.4 . Good length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and guides a cut

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives for 1 run.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Chahar, Deepak. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

1.6 . Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and skies a cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.3 . DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and edges. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dhir.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Bumrah but angling across. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Bumrah pitches one up, outside off. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

0.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and glances behind point for one run.

0.4 1 Good length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching on leg and angling across Priyansh Arya. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

0.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and plays a drive over the off side field for four runs.