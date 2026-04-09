Mohsin Khan News View all For those who want to know everything about cricketer Mohsin Khan, we have tried and collected all the latest news on the player: what injuries the player has had, how he is training, what records he plans to set in cricket. LSG Pace Duo Could Earn India Call-Up for Afghanistan Series The Indian Premier League has given an opportunity to various pacers to prove themselves. Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan are likely to get their maiden callup for the Indian team against Afghanistan. As the selectors assess Siraj and Bumrah’s workload, they are likely to be a part of the series. Mohsin Khan MI vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma gets a standing ovation from Wankhede in Mumbai’s curtain closer Mohsin Khan IPL 2024 | Twitter feels for Mohsin's concussion leaving a void in injury-prone LSG camp Mohsin Khan LSG vs MI |Twitter chuckles to Hardik's ‘gone with the wind’ as he departs for golden duck Mohsin Khan LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Birthday Boy Hitman falls cheaply to Mohsin Khan

International career

Mohsin Khan was born on 15 July 1998 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He is an exciting young fast bowler emerging from India’s domestic cricket scene. Uttar Pradesh has produced many talented pacers like Praveen Kumar, RP Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shivam Mavi, and now Mohsin is the latest pace bowler to catch attention.

At 25 years old, Mohsin stands out as a left-arm bowler, which makes him a valuable asset for any team. He nearly lost his career due to a shoulder injury but fought through it and grabbed every chance to play. Mohsin, who comes from a police officer family, looks up to Zaheer Khan as his idol and hopes to meet him for advice. He currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

As of now, Mohsin Khan has not yet started his international career.

Leagues Participation

Mohsin Khan has played in various leagues, with his most notable participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has shown great promise as a left-arm pacer, despite facing a few challenges.

Indian Premier League

Mohsin Khan debuted in the IPL in 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for INR 20 lakhs. He impressed with his performances that season but struggled with injuries in the following years. As of IPL 2025, Mohsin Khan was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4 crore.

Year Team Auction Price Matches Played Wickets Notes 2018 Mumbai Indians INR 20 lakhs 0 N/A Did not play, trained with top bowlers. 2022 Lucknow Super Giants INR 20 lakhs 9 14 Debuted, best figures 4/16 against DC. 2023 Lucknow Super Giants N/A 5 3 Missed most matches due to shoulder injury. 2024 Lucknow Super Giants N/A 9 10 Came back strong after surgery, 10 wickets. 2025 Lucknow Super Giants INR 4 crore 14 TBD Bought for INR 4 crore, details will be confirmed closer to season. 2026 Lucknow Super Giants INR 4 crore TBD TBD Retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Following a resilient recovery from his past injuries, Mohsin has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4 crore for the 2026 season.

Domestic career

Mohsin Khan has mostly played T20 cricket for teams like Uttar Pradesh U16 and Uttar Pradesh U19. His strong performance in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 13 wickets, led Mumbai Indians to buy him for INR 20 lakhs in the 2018 IPL auction.

On February 7, 2018, he played his first List A match for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Later, on January 27, 2020, he debuted in first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, taking two wickets. His best bowling performance in domestic cricket was 4/43 against Kerala.

Records and achievements

Mohsin Khan has had some important milestones in his career as a bowler and batsman.

Batting: As of IPL 2024, Mohsin has scored 25 runs in 5 innings with a strike rate of 104.16 and an average of 8.33.

Bowling: As of IPL 2024, he has taken 27 wickets in 24 IPL matches, with an average of 25.51 and an economy rate of 8.50.

IPL Debut: He debuted in IPL for Lucknow Super Giants on March 28, 2022. In his first season, he took 14 wickets in 9 matches.

T20 Debut: He played his first T20 match for Uttar Pradesh in 2018. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took 13 wickets in 8 matches.

Best IPL Performance: In IPL 2022, his best bowling performance was 4 wickets for 16 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Personal life

Mohsin Khan, known for his cricket career, keeps a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Below are some key details about him.

Finance

Most of Mohsin Khan’s earnings come from playing cricket, particularly in leagues like the Indian Premier League. His net worth is estimated to be between ₹3 crores and ₹7 crores. He also earns money through domestic cricket. (Note: Some sources claim a net worth of $5 million, but this may be a mistake linked to another player.)

Family

Mohsin Khan was born into a middle-class Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh. His father, Multan Khan, retired as a sub-inspector in the UP Police. His mother’s name is not publicly known. Mohsin has two older brothers: Azam Khan, who works in Mumbai, and Imran Khan, who helps Mohsin with his cricket career. Mohsin is unmarried, and there is no information available about his romantic relationships.

Cars and House

There is no information available about his cars or house.

Scandals

In 2023, Mohsin Khan suffered a serious shoulder injury. Doctors warned that if he had delayed treatment by a month, he could have lost the use of his arm.

Fans

Mohsin Khan has around 200,000 followers on Instagram.