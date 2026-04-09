Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan

bowler

Full name:Mohsin Khan
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):July 15, 1998 (27)
Zodiac Sign:Cancer
Height:191 cm
Hometown:Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:23
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Karnataka

Lucknow Super Giants

Uttar Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11840
Innings21839
Overs25.0159.5133.0
Balls---
Maidens582
Runs68832942
Wickets22650
Avg343218.84
SR7536.8815.96
Eco2.725.27.08
BB264
4w011
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11840
Innings11116
Not outs035
Runs87678
Balls Faced136171
Avg89.57.09
SR61.53124.59109.85
Fours156
Fifties000
Sixies053
Highest83419
Hundreds000

Mohsin Khan Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

Mohsin Khan News

View all

For those who want to know everything about cricketer Mohsin Khan, we have tried and collected all the latest news on the player: what injuries the player has had, how he is training, what records he plans to set in cricket.

LSG Pace Duo Could Earn India Call-Up for Afghanistan Series

LSG Pace Duo Could Earn India Call-Up for Afghanistan Series

The Indian Premier League has given an opportunity to various pacers to prove themselves. Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan are likely to get their maiden callup for the Indian team against Afghanistan. As the selectors assess Siraj and Bumrah’s workload, they are likely to be a part of the series.

Mohsin Khan11:50 PM, 17 May, 2024

MI vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma gets a standing ovation from Wankhede in Mumbai’s curtain closer

Mohsin Khan09:31 PM, 05 May, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter feels for Mohsin's concussion leaving a void in injury-prone LSG camp

Mohsin Khan08:35 PM, 30 April, 2024

LSG vs MI |Twitter chuckles to Hardik's ‘gone with the wind’ as he departs for golden duck

Mohsin Khan08:08 PM, 30 April, 2024

LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Birthday Boy Hitman falls cheaply to Mohsin Khan

International career

Mohsin Khan was born on 15 July 1998 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He is an exciting young fast bowler emerging from India’s domestic cricket scene. Uttar Pradesh has produced many talented pacers like Praveen Kumar, RP Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shivam Mavi, and now Mohsin is the latest pace bowler to catch attention.

At 25 years old, Mohsin stands out as a left-arm bowler, which makes him a valuable asset for any team. He nearly lost his career due to a shoulder injury but fought through it and grabbed every chance to play. Mohsin, who comes from a police officer family, looks up to Zaheer Khan as his idol and hopes to meet him for advice. He currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

As of now, Mohsin Khan has not yet started his international career.

Leagues Participation

Mohsin Khan has played in various leagues, with his most notable participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has shown great promise as a left-arm pacer, despite facing a few challenges.

Indian Premier League

Mohsin Khan debuted in the IPL in 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for INR 20 lakhs. He impressed with his performances that season but struggled with injuries in the following years. As of IPL 2025, Mohsin Khan was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4 crore.

Year

Team

Auction Price

Matches Played

Wickets

Notes

2018

Mumbai Indians

INR 20 lakhs

0

N/A

Did not play, trained with top bowlers.

2022

Lucknow Super Giants

INR 20 lakhs

9

14

Debuted, best figures 4/16 against DC.

2023

Lucknow Super Giants

N/A

5

3

Missed most matches due to shoulder injury.

2024

Lucknow Super Giants

N/A

9

10

Came back strong after surgery, 10 wickets.

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

INR 4 crore

14

TBD

Bought for INR 4 crore, details will be confirmed closer to season.

2026

Lucknow Super Giants

INR 4 crore

TBD

TBD

Retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Following a resilient recovery from his past injuries, Mohsin has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 4 crore for the 2026 season.

Domestic career

Mohsin Khan has mostly played T20 cricket for teams like Uttar Pradesh U16 and Uttar Pradesh U19. His strong performance in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 13 wickets, led Mumbai Indians to buy him for INR 20 lakhs in the 2018 IPL auction.

On February 7, 2018, he played his first List A match for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Later, on January 27, 2020, he debuted in first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, taking two wickets. His best bowling performance in domestic cricket was 4/43 against Kerala.

Records and achievements

Mohsin Khan has had some important milestones in his career as a bowler and batsman.

  • Batting: As of IPL 2024, Mohsin has scored 25 runs in 5 innings with a strike rate of 104.16 and an average of 8.33.
  • Bowling: As of IPL 2024, he has taken 27 wickets in 24 IPL matches, with an average of 25.51 and an economy rate of 8.50.
  • IPL Debut: He debuted in IPL for Lucknow Super Giants on March 28, 2022. In his first season, he took 14 wickets in 9 matches.
  • T20 Debut: He played his first T20 match for Uttar Pradesh in 2018. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took 13 wickets in 8 matches.
  • Best IPL Performance: In IPL 2022, his best bowling performance was 4 wickets for 16 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Personal life

Mohsin Khan, known for his cricket career, keeps a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Below are some key details about him.

Finance

Most of Mohsin Khan’s earnings come from playing cricket, particularly in leagues like the Indian Premier League. His net worth is estimated to be between ₹3 crores and ₹7 crores. He also earns money through domestic cricket. (Note: Some sources claim a net worth of $5 million, but this may be a mistake linked to another player.)

Family

Mohsin Khan was born into a middle-class Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh. His father, Multan Khan, retired as a sub-inspector in the UP Police. His mother’s name is not publicly known. Mohsin has two older brothers: Azam Khan, who works in Mumbai, and Imran Khan, who helps Mohsin with his cricket career. Mohsin is unmarried, and there is no information available about his romantic relationships.

Cars and House

There is no information available about his cars or house.

Scandals

In 2023, Mohsin Khan suffered a serious shoulder injury. Doctors warned that if he had delayed treatment by a month, he could have lost the use of his arm.

Fans

Mohsin Khan has around 200,000 followers on Instagram.

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