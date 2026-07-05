Phannita Maya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Phannita Maya
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|9
|37
|Innings
|8
|25
|Overs
|34.0
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|165
|268
|Wickets
|9
|15
|Avg
|18.33
|17.86
|SR
|22.66
|18.4
|Eco
|4.85
|5.82
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|9
|37
|Innings
|8
|20
|Not outs
|2
|6
|Runs
|53
|108
|Balls Faced
|99
|146
|Avg
|8.83
|7.71
|SR
|53.53
|73.97
|Fours
|5
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0