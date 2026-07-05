Phannita Maya

Phannita Maya

all rounder

Full name:Phannita Maya
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches937
Innings825
Overs34.046.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs165268
Wickets915
Avg18.3317.86
SR22.6618.4
Eco4.855.82
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches937
Innings820
Not outs26
Runs53108
Balls Faced99146
Avg8.837.71
SR53.5373.97
Fours58
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1726
Hundreds00

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