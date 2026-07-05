Ragupathy Silambarasan

Ragupathy Silambarasan

bowler

Full name:Ragupathy Silambarasan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Tiruppur Tamizhans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches151
Innings141
Overs105.33.4
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs48631
Wickets270
Avg180
SR23.440
Eco4.68.45
BB40
4w20
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches151
Innings60
Not outs40
Runs150
Balls Faced260
Avg7.50
SR57.690
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest60
Hundreds00

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