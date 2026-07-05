Ragupathy Silambarasan
bowler
|Full name:
|Ragupathy Silambarasan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|1
|Innings
|14
|1
|Overs
|105.3
|3.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|486
|31
|Wickets
|27
|0
|Avg
|18
|0
|SR
|23.44
|0
|Eco
|4.6
|8.45
|BB
|4
|0
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|1
|Innings
|6
|0
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|Balls Faced
|26
|0
|Avg
|7.5
|0
|SR
|57.69
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0