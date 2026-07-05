Raju Aushik Srinivas
bowler
|Full name:
|Raju Aushik Srinivas
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|75
|Overs
|1697.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|464
|Runs
|4400
|Wickets
|134
|Avg
|32.83
|SR
|76.01
|Eco
|2.59
|BB
|7
|4w
|6
|5w
|2
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|45
|Not outs
|30
|Runs
|164
|Balls Faced
|713
|Avg
|10.93
|SR
|23
|Fours
|16
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|21
|Hundreds
|0