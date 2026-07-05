Raju Aushik Srinivas

Raju Aushik Srinivas

bowler

Full name:Raju Aushik Srinivas
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches51
Innings75
Overs1697.4
Balls-
Maidens464
Runs4400
Wickets134
Avg32.83
SR76.01
Eco2.59
BB7
4w6
5w2
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches51
Innings45
Not outs30
Runs164
Balls Faced713
Avg10.93
SR23
Fours16
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest21
Hundreds0

Another Players

Kumar, Mathan

Kumar, Mathan

Sibi, R

Sibi, R

Iyappan, B.

Iyappan, B.

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Yadav, R Sonu

Yadav, R Sonu

Shankar, Vijay

Shankar, Vijay

Arul, M Viju

Arul, M Viju

Sudharsan, Sai

Sudharsan, Sai

CH, Jitendra Kumar

CH, Jitendra Kumar

Rahul, D

Rahul, D