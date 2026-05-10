International career

Ramakrishna Ghosh is a 27-year-old Indian cricketer, born in 1997. He is a right-handed batsman and bowls right-arm medium fast.

In the world of T20 cricket, most of the attention usually goes to famous players. However, teams often succeed because of players who work hard in every match. Ramakrishna Ghosh is one of those important players. He is an all-rounder for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His journey from small cricket grounds to one of the biggest teams in the IPL shows his strong will and passion for the game.

During IPL 2025, his skills with both bat and ball helped him grow his name in Indian cricket. His quiet focus on the field also helped him sign good contracts and get several brand deals. His story includes important steps like his early training, his success in domestic matches, his start in the IPL, and his growing wealth.

Ramakrishna Ghosh started playing cricket in West Bengal. He moved from local tournaments to the big IPL stage in a few years. His ability to perform well in both batting and bowling helped him earn a strong reputation at Chennai Super Kings. His current IPL contract reflects his value. His net worth is close to $500,000, and he has signed contracts with several brands.

Outside cricket, he leads a balanced life. He supports young players, focuses on his fitness, and helps in community projects. His behavior off the field inspires many young cricketers across India. During IPL 2025, each match adds more to his journey. Fans, young athletes, and many others now look at his career as proof that hard work brings results.

At the moment, Ramakrishna Ghosh has not yet played for the Indian national team. He has not made a debut in T20Is, ODIs, or Test matches. However, because of his steady form in the IPL and domestic cricket, many believe he could soon be selected. His growing skills suggest that his international career could begin very soon.

Leagues Participation

Ramakrishna Ghosh, a talented all-rounder from Maharashtra, was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Indian Premier League

Ghosh is a right-hand batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. He joined Chennai Super Kings for his first IPL season and was picked as a pace-bowling all-round option.

CSK retained him for 2026 after strong domestic form, including 28 First-Class wickets and 21 List A wickets. He is expected to play a supporting role with both bat and ball.

Team Contract Duration Base Salary (INR Crores) Performance Incentives (INR Crores) Total Contract Value (INR Crores) Chennai Super Kings 2025–2026 1.0 0.3 1.3

Domestic career

Ramakrishna Ghosh plays domestic cricket for Maharashtra. He started his journey after growing up in a small town in West Bengal, where cricket had a big place in everyday life. With few facilities around him, he spent many hours practicing with basic equipment. His passion for the game grew stronger each day.

From a young age, his skill in both batting and bowling caught attention. Teachers and local coaches encouraged him to chase a career in cricket. District competitions helped him build a strong base, and his performances soon stood out. Hard work, discipline, and love for the sport shaped his early career.

In First-Class cricket, Ghosh made his debut for Maharashtra against Jharkhand at Pune from January 12 to 15, 2024. His most recent appearance in this format came against Tripura at Solapur between January 30 and February 2, 2025. In List A matches, he first played for Maharashtra against Services in Jaipur on November 25, 2023. His last List A game was against Kerala in Rajkot on December 9, 2023. In T20 cricket, Ghosh played his first match against Karnataka at Mohali on October 11, 2022. His latest T20 match was against Andhra at Hyderabad on November 29, 2024.

Before reaching the IPL level, Ghosh earned a strong reputation in domestic tournaments. His ability to score runs quickly and bowl effectively helped Maharashtra in many matches. Over the years, he showed consistent growth, and national selectors began to notice his performances.

In First-Class cricket, one of his standout games came against Odisha. He scored 80 and 39 in the same match and also took 3 wickets for 50 runs. This match showed how valuable he can be as an all-rounder. In T20 cricket, Ghosh still develops his game, but a batting strike rate of 161.11 proves his ability to make an impact in the lower order. In a recent match against Kerala, he finished with an unbeaten 13 runs and bowled tightly.

During the 2024/25 domestic season, Ghosh collected 11 wickets in six matches, keeping an average of 41.45 and an economy rate of 3.70. His best bowling figures came against Odisha when he took 3 wickets for 50 runs. In the 2024 Maharashtra Premier League, Ghosh played for Puneri Bappa. He scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 124.21 and also claimed 7 wickets during the tournament.

Ramakrishna Ghosh's journey through domestic cricket built a solid platform for his IPL debut, with fans and players now expecting more strong performances at a higher level.

Records and achievements

Ramakrishna Ghosh has built his career step by step. His results in domestic cricket show steady progress with both bat and ball.

2024/25 Season: Took 11 wickets in six matches. Finished the season with an average of 41.45 and an economy rate of 3.70. The best bowling figures were 3 wickets for 50 runs against Odisha.

2024 Maharashtra Premier League: Played for Puneri Bappa. Scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 124.21 and took 7 wickets during the tournament.

Personal life

Ramakrishna Ghosh keeps his personal life private. He focuses mainly on his cricket career. Here is some basic information about his life outside the field:

Family

As of 2025, Ramakrishna Ghosh is not married and does not have children. His father, Nani Gopal Ghosh, has played an important role in his life.

Finance

Ramakrishna Ghosh has earned well through cricket. His income has grown with each season due to IPL contracts, domestic earnings, and endorsement deals.

IPL earnings: $150,000

Domestic and International contracts: $100,000

Endorsement deals: $120,000

Personal investments: $50,000

Total estimated net worth: $500,000

Scandals

There are no scandals linked to Ramakrishna Ghosh. He keeps a clean image both on and off the field.

Fans

Ramakrishna Ghosh has 9.5k followers on Instagram as of 2025.