Robin Minz

Robin Minz

wicket keeper

Full name:Robin Minz
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):September 13, 2002 (23)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Gumla, Jharkhand, India
Jersey Number:13
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Mumbai Indians

Robin Minz Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

International career

Robin Minz was born on September 13, 2002. He became the first tribal player to be selected in the IPL in 2022. Robin plays as a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman and represents Jharkhand in domestic cricket. His left-handed batting and solid wicketkeeping quickly caught attention. His aggressive play against fast bowlers led to a bidding battle between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans during the IPL auction.

As of January 2025, Robin Minz has not yet played for India at the international level. His strong performances in domestic cricket and the IPL show that he may soon get a chance to represent the national team.

Timeline of Robin Minz's Career

  • 2022: Became the first tribal player picked in the IPL, joining Gujarat Titans.
  • 2023: Impressed in the IPL with aggressive batting and good wicketkeeping.
  • 2024: Continued performing well in domestic cricket and gained attention for future selection to the national team.
  • 2025: As of January, Robin has not yet made his international debut but is still seen as a strong candidate for future national teams.

Indian Premier League

Robin Minz joined the IPL in 2024 when Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹3.6 crore. Sadly, just before the season started, he had a motorcycle accident and got injured, which stopped him from playing in the tournament.

After recovering, Minz signed with Mumbai Indians in 2025 for ₹65 lakh. This was an important moment in his career because Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in IPL. Although he didn’t play in the 2024 season, his skills in batting and wicketkeeping made him an important player for Mumbai Indians in 2025. At just 22, he is seen as a player with big potential and is expected to play a major role in the team in the future.

For the 2026 season, Mumbai Indians retained Minz. He enters the 2026 tournament following a breakthrough domestic season (2025–26), where he was a standout performer for Jharkhand.

Year

Team

Price (INR)

Position

Participation Details

2024

Gujarat Titans

₹3.6 crore

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Signed, but did not play due to injury from a motorcycle accident.

2025

Mumbai Indians

₹65 lakh

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Made IPL debut against CSK.

2026

Mumbai Indians

₹65 lakh

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Retained.

Domestic career

Robin Minz started his domestic cricket career by playing for Jharkhand in various age groups and national tournaments. He quickly became a key player for his state team, showing his skills as both a batsman and a wicketkeeper. His solid performances in junior cricket and domestic competitions helped him move up to higher levels.

Minz stood out in T20 tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he showed his ability to score quickly and keep wickets well. His consistency in these competitions caught the attention of IPL scouts.

He played for Jharkhand in state competitions and proved he could perform well under pressure. Minz’s all-round abilities, both with the bat and behind the stumps, made him an attractive option for IPL teams. His performances in domestic cricket were key to his selection in the IPL.

Records and achievements

Robin Minz has reached several important milestones in his cricket career.

Awards:

  • First IPL Auction: In 2024, Gujarat Titans bought Minz for ₹3.6 crore.
  • First Tribal Cricketer in IPL: Minz became the first tribal cricketer to be bought by an IPL team.
  • High Batting Strike Rate in Club Cricket: Minz achieved a strike rate of 140 in club cricket.
  • Strong Performance in Odisha T20: Minz scored 73 runs from 35 balls in the Odisha T20 tournament.
  • Represented Jharkhand U19 and Jharkhand U25: Minz played for both of these teams in domestic cricket.
  • International Training Camp with Mumbai Indians: In August 2023, Minz joined an international training camp in the UK with Mumbai Indians.

Records:

  • First-Class (FC) Format: In 2 matches, Minz scored 75 runs with an average of 18.75 and took 39 catches.
  • T20 Format: In 7 matches, Minz scored 67 runs, with a strike rate of 181.08 and 16.75 catches.
  • Century in 2023: Minz scored a century in 2023, helping his team win a close match.

Personal life

Robin Minz’s life outside cricket reveals more about his journey and the people around him.

Family

There is no public information about his wife or children at this time. His father served in the army and now works in security at the Jharkhand airport. His mother, Alice, mentioned that they never imagined Robin would achieve such success in his cricket career.

Finance

In 2024, Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹3.6 crore (36 million INR). In 2025, Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹65 lakh (650,000 INR).

Cars and House

There is no information about any cars or properties he owns. After his motorcycle accident in 2024, it seems he hasn’t invested in many assets. He currently lives in Namkum, Ranchi, Jharkhand’s capital city.

Scandals

Before the 2024 IPL season, Robin was involved in a motorcycle accident, which kept him out of the tournament. This raised questions about his career. However, he was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2025, signaling his return to the IPL.

Fans

Robin is well-loved in his hometown, especially after his strong performances in domestic cricket. His high IPL auction price in 2024 grabbed the attention of many fans, though he didn’t play due to his injury. His fan base continues to grow as he’s still young and has much potential in his career.

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