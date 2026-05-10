International career Robin Minz was born on September 13, 2002. He became the first tribal player to be selected in the IPL in 2022. Robin plays as a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman and represents Jharkhand in domestic cricket. His left-handed batting and solid wicketkeeping quickly caught attention. His aggressive play against fast bowlers led to a bidding battle between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans during the IPL auction. As of January 2025, Robin Minz has not yet played for India at the international level. His strong performances in domestic cricket and the IPL show that he may soon get a chance to represent the national team. Timeline of Robin Minz's Career 2022: Became the first tribal player picked in the IPL, joining Gujarat Titans.

2023: Impressed in the IPL with aggressive batting and good wicketkeeping.

2024: Continued performing well in domestic cricket and gained attention for future selection to the national team.

2025: As of January, Robin has not yet made his international debut but is still seen as a strong candidate for future national teams.

Indian Premier League Robin Minz joined the IPL in 2024 when Gujarat Titans bought him for ₹3.6 crore. Sadly, just before the season started, he had a motorcycle accident and got injured, which stopped him from playing in the tournament. After recovering, Minz signed with Mumbai Indians in 2025 for ₹65 lakh. This was an important moment in his career because Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in IPL. Although he didn’t play in the 2024 season, his skills in batting and wicketkeeping made him an important player for Mumbai Indians in 2025. At just 22, he is seen as a player with big potential and is expected to play a major role in the team in the future. For the 2026 season, Mumbai Indians retained Minz. He enters the 2026 tournament following a breakthrough domestic season (2025–26), where he was a standout performer for Jharkhand. Year Team Price (INR) Position Participation Details 2024 Gujarat Titans ₹3.6 crore Wicketkeeper-Batsman Signed, but did not play due to injury from a motorcycle accident. 2025 Mumbai Indians ₹65 lakh Wicketkeeper-Batsman Made IPL debut against CSK. 2026 Mumbai Indians ₹65 lakh Wicketkeeper-Batsman Retained.

Domestic career Robin Minz started his domestic cricket career by playing for Jharkhand in various age groups and national tournaments. He quickly became a key player for his state team, showing his skills as both a batsman and a wicketkeeper. His solid performances in junior cricket and domestic competitions helped him move up to higher levels. Minz stood out in T20 tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he showed his ability to score quickly and keep wickets well. His consistency in these competitions caught the attention of IPL scouts. He played for Jharkhand in state competitions and proved he could perform well under pressure. Minz’s all-round abilities, both with the bat and behind the stumps, made him an attractive option for IPL teams. His performances in domestic cricket were key to his selection in the IPL. Records and achievements Robin Minz has reached several important milestones in his cricket career. Awards: First IPL Auction: In 2024, Gujarat Titans bought Minz for ₹3.6 crore.

First Tribal Cricketer in IPL: Minz became the first tribal cricketer to be bought by an IPL team.

High Batting Strike Rate in Club Cricket: Minz achieved a strike rate of 140 in club cricket.

Strong Performance in Odisha T20: Minz scored 73 runs from 35 balls in the Odisha T20 tournament.

Represented Jharkhand U19 and Jharkhand U25: Minz played for both of these teams in domestic cricket.

International Training Camp with Mumbai Indians: In August 2023, Minz joined an international training camp in the UK with Mumbai Indians. Records: First-Class (FC) Format: In 2 matches, Minz scored 75 runs with an average of 18.75 and took 39 catches.

T20 Format: In 7 matches, Minz scored 67 runs, with a strike rate of 181.08 and 16.75 catches.

Century in 2023: Minz scored a century in 2023, helping his team win a close match.