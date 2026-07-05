T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
Denmark vs Estonia
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
DEN
EST
Denmark vs Hungary
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
DEN
HUN
all rounder
|Full name:
|Saif Ali Ahmad
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|9
|29
|Innings
|24
|9
|24
|Overs
|72.0
|57.5
|72.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|4
|Runs
|402
|278
|402
|Wickets
|25
|10
|25
|Avg
|16.08
|27.8
|16.08
|SR
|17.28
|34.7
|17.28
|Eco
|5.58
|4.8
|5.58
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|9
|29
|Innings
|25
|9
|25
|Not outs
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|556
|304
|556
|Balls Faced
|512
|378
|512
|Avg
|26.47
|38
|26.47
|SR
|108.59
|80.42
|108.59
|Fours
|52
|22
|52
|Fifties
|3
|2
|3
|Sixies
|11
|8
|11
|Highest
|66
|92
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
DEN
EST
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
DEN
HUN