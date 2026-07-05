Saif Ali Ahmad

Saif Ali Ahmad

all rounder

Full name:Saif Ali Ahmad
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches29929
Innings24924
Overs72.057.572.0
Balls---
Maidens444
Runs402278402
Wickets251025
Avg16.0827.816.08
SR17.2834.717.28
Eco5.584.85.58
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches29929
Innings25925
Not outs414
Runs556304556
Balls Faced512378512
Avg26.473826.47
SR108.5980.42108.59
Fours522252
Fifties323
Sixies11811
Highest669266
Hundreds000

Saif Ali Ahmad Schedule & Results

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