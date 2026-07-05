Suwanan Khiaoto
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Suwanan Khiaoto
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|12
|Innings
|1
|10
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|18
|106
|Balls Faced
|24
|162
|Avg
|18
|11.77
|SR
|75
|65.43
|Fours
|0
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0