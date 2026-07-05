Suwanan Khiaoto

Suwanan Khiaoto

wicket keeper

Full name:Suwanan Khiaoto
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches112
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches112
Innings110
Not outs01
Runs18106
Balls Faced24162
Avg1811.77
SR7565.43
Fours09
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1828
Hundreds00

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