Teague Wyllie

Teague Wyllie

all rounder

Full name:Teague Wyllie
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Western Australia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches14
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches14
Innings24
Not outs2
Runs544
Balls Faced1239
Avg24.72
SR43.9
Fours67
Fifties1
Sixies2
Highest104
Hundreds1

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