Teague Wyllie
all rounder
|Full name:
|Teague Wyllie
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|24
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|544
|Balls Faced
|1239
|Avg
|24.72
|SR
|43.9
|Fours
|67
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|2
|Highest
|104
|Hundreds
|1