Match details Western Australia vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 20.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 20, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Western Australia Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Bancroft Cameron, Cartwright Hilton, Curtis Joel, Esterhuysen Albert, Fanning Sam, Haskett Liam, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Malajczuk Will, Paris Joel, Turner Ashton, Whiteman Sam, Wyllie Teague
|Bench
|no information yet
Tasmania Tigers Squad
|Players
|Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet