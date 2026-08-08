Match details Western Australia vs Tasmania Tigers List a One-Day Cup 20.09.2026

List a

WEA
WEA
TIG
TIG

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 20, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Western Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bancroft Cameron, Cartwright Hilton, Curtis Joel, Esterhuysen Albert, Fanning Sam, Haskett Liam, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Malajczuk Will, Paris Joel, Turner Ashton, Whiteman Sam, Wyllie Teague
Benchno information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersCarlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet