Thipatcha Putthawong

Thipatcha Putthawong

bowler

Full name:Thipatcha Putthawong
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9421
Innings9401
Overs77.2146.49.0
Balls---
Maidens14131
Runs22260929
Wickets15550
Avg14.811.070
SR30.93160
Eco2.874.153.22
BB650
4w010
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9421
Innings780
Not outs240
Runs31320
Balls Faced112540
Avg6.280
SR27.6759.250
Fours030
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest12140
Hundreds000

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