Thipatcha Putthawong
bowler
|Full name:
|Thipatcha Putthawong
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|42
|1
|Innings
|9
|40
|1
|Overs
|77.2
|146.4
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|13
|1
|Runs
|222
|609
|29
|Wickets
|15
|55
|0
|Avg
|14.8
|11.07
|0
|SR
|30.93
|16
|0
|Eco
|2.87
|4.15
|3.22
|BB
|6
|5
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|42
|1
|Innings
|7
|8
|0
|Not outs
|2
|4
|0
|Runs
|31
|32
|0
|Balls Faced
|112
|54
|0
|Avg
|6.2
|8
|0
|SR
|27.67
|59.25
|0
|Fours
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|14
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0