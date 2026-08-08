Tim David News View all If you want to follow the latest records of cricketer Tim David, we have compiled all the latest information about him: how he trains, what motivates him to take to the cricket field, and how he copes with difficulties during matches. Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Australian Stars Mimic RoKo Celebration Australia has answered Bangladesh back with a series win over them in T20Is. Following the win, the team was also rewarded with a bike, which was driven by Tim David on the field. This reminded fans of the time when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did the same celebration years back. Tim David Tim David Handed Penalty for Conduct During Post-Final Celebrations Tim David Tim David Gives Comedy Gold During IPL Rapid-Fire Session Tim David Tim David Steals the Show with Funny Comment on Phil Salt Tim David AI Simulation, PBKS vs RCB | Kohlis chase masterclass seals last-over thriller in Dharamshala

International career

Timothy Hays David, born on 16 March 1996, is a cricketer who played for the Singapore national team before joining Australia in 2022. He has achieved a lot in his career, playing in major tournaments like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and representing various T20 franchise teams.

Here’s a breakdown of his international career:

2019 July: Tim David joined the Singapore training squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Regional Finals. July 22: He made his T20I debut for Singapore against Qatar in the Asia Qualifier. September 17: He played his first List A match for Singapore against Qatar in the 2019 Malaysia Cricket World Cup Challenge League A. He scored 369 runs in five matches, leading the tournament. October: Tim was named in Singapore's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in the UAE. The ICC picked him as a key player to watch.

2022 March: Tim switched to play for Australia. September 20: He made his T20I debut for Australia against India. October: Tim joined Australia’s squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. In his third match for Australia, he scored 54 runs from 27 balls against India in Hyderabad.

2024 May: Tim was named in Australia’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. October: He played 7 matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, scoring 65 runs.



Leagues Participation

Tim David has played in several top T20 leagues across the world. Here is a summary of his involvement in some of the most well-known leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Tim David began his IPL career in August 2021. He joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second phase of the 2021 season. David became the first international player from Singapore to play in the IPL.

Year Team Details 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore Debut against Chennai Super Kings on 24 Sept 2021 2022 Mumbai Indians Scored a 114-metre six against Punjab Kings on 22 April 2023 2023 Mumbai Indians Scored 45 against Rajasthan Royals on 1 May 2023 2024 Mumbai Indians Earned Rs 8.25 crore; top score of 45 against Delhi Capitals on 7 April 2024 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bought for Rs 3 crore in IPL 2025 2026 Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained as a key overseas batter

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Tim David joined PSL in 2021, first playing for Lahore Qalandars. In 2022, he signed with Multan Sultans and continued with them in 2023 and 2024.

Year Team Details 2021 Lahore Qalandars Replaced Joe Burns 2022 Multan Sultans Scored 51 runs in 19 balls against Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Multan Sultans Scored 60 runs in 27 balls against Islamabad United

Big Bash League (BBL)

Tim David made his Big Bash League debut in 2018 with the Perth Scorchers. Later, he moved to the Hobart Hurricanes and had a great impact there.

Year Team Details 2018 Perth Scorchers Debut in the 2017–18 season 2020–2021 Hobart Hurricanes Scored 58 runs in the opening match against Sydney Sixers 2022–2024 Hobart Hurricanes Signed a two-year contract extension in February 2022 2024–2025 Hobart Hurricanes Scored 62 runs in 28 balls against Adelaide Strikers on 5 Jan 2025 2024 Hobart Hurricanes Fastest to 1,000 runs in BBL history

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Tim David joined Rangpur Riders for the 2025 BPL season.

Year Team Details 2025 Rangpur Riders Played against Khulna Tigers on 3 February 2025

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Tim David joined MI New York for the 2023 Major League Cricket season. He was an important player for the team.

Year Team Details 2023 MI New York Scored 209 runs with an average of 52.25

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Tim David played in the CPL for the first time in 2021 with St. Lucia Zooks. He then signed with Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2024 season.

Year Team Details 2021 St. Lucia Zooks Debut against Trinbago Knight Riders 2024 Trinbago Knight Riders Played in the season

Domestic career

Tim David started his domestic career with the Singapore cricket team in the 2018–19 Cricket World Cup Challenge League A season. He debuted in List A cricket on September 17, 2019, playing for Singapore against Qatar in Kuala Lumpur. In the 2017–18 Big Bash League season, he played his first T20 match on January 1, 2018, for the Perth Scorchers. Tim has played in 229 T20 matches, scoring 4,620 runs and taking 15 wickets.

Other Leagues

Tim David played in the Hoofdklasse tournament in the Netherlands in July 2021. After that, he joined Surrey County Cricket Club for the last two matches of the 2021 T20 Blast in England. He also played for Surrey in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup. In this tournament, he scored his first List A century, making 140 not out against Warwickshire. In the quarter-finals, he scored 102 and helped Surrey beat Gloucestershire by five wickets.

In 2021, Tim was drafted by Southern Brave for the first season of The Hundred. In the final match, he scored 15 runs from six balls, took a catch, and got Liam Livingstone out, all of which helped Southern Brave win. In February 2022, Tim signed with Lancashire County Cricket Club for the 2022 T20 Blast. In April, he was drafted again by Southern Brave for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

For the 2023 season of The Hundred, Tim returned to Southern Brave. He played 7 matches, scored 97 runs, and made 44 with the bat. His average score was 24.25.

Records and achievements

Tim David holds several records and achievements in his career:

He is the first player to represent two countries internationally.

He has the highest strike rate (216.27) in an IPL season for a player facing at least 50 balls (2022).

He is the only Singaporean player to play in the IPL.

Tim was included in Australia's squad for the 2022 T20I World Cup.

He won the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and became the first Singaporean to win the World Cup.

He earned the 2020-2021 BBL Player of the Match Award after scoring 58 runs in his first season with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Personal life

Tim was born in Singapore in 1996. His father, Rod David, an engineer, moved to Singapore in the 1990s for work. Rod played cricket for Singapore, and the family moved back to Perth when Tim was two. Tim grew up watching his father play for Claremont-Nedlands Cricket Club and decided to pursue cricket himself.

Finance

Tim David has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million (INR 20 crores). His earnings come from brand deals, cricket contracts, and sponsorships. In 2022, he was bought by Mumbai Indians for 8.25 crore at the IPL auction. He will earn the same salary for the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons.

Cars and House

Tim is believed to own a luxury home in Australia, though details are unclear.

Tesla Model X: The car has a 57.5 kWh battery, a range of 315 miles on a single charge, and can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. It costs around $39,990.

Range Rover Velar: A brown car with beige interior and wooden trim. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with over 200 horsepower and 430 nm of torque. The price is around $60,990.

Scandals

In April 2024, Tim and Mumbai Indians coach Kieron Pollard were involved in a controversy during an IPL match. They were seen advising teammate Suryakumar Yadav about a wide shot. This broke the IPL code of conduct, and both players were fined 20% of their earnings for seeking external help from a TV referee.

On 29 April 2024, Tim punched a fan in the face during an IPL match against Delhi Capitals. The fan required medical help after the incident, which went viral on social media.

Fans

Tim has had a strong fan following, especially after hitting three consecutive sixes in an IPL match in 2023, leading Mumbai Indians to a win. However, the 2024 incident with the fan caused some controversy. He has about 400k followers on Instagram.