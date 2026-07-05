International career

Tom Straker was born on 19 March 2005. He is an Australian cricketer who plays for the Queensland cricket team. Straker bowls right-arm medium pace and bats right-handed.

2023

Tom Straker played his first match for the Australia under-19 cricket team against England U19 in January 2023.

He joined the Australia U19 team for a tour in England in July 2023.

2024

Tom played in the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup for Australia.

In February 2024, he took six wickets and gave away only 24 runs in the semi-final match against Pakistan U19. This performance won him the man-of-the-match award.

His six wickets for 24 runs is the best record for a bowler in a U19 World Cup semi-final or final. This broke the previous record of 6 wickets for 25 runs by Kagiso Rabada in 2014.

Tom helped Australia bowl out Pakistan for 179 runs in 48.5 overs in the semi-final.

This bowling effort made Tom the third-best bowler in the history of U19 World Cup knockout matches.

Earlier in the tournament, Tom took three wickets to help bowl out Namibia for 91 runs on a pitch that helped seam bowlers.

During the break in the semi-final, Tom said he focused on bowling at a good length and used the bounce of the pitch well. He said he prefers bowling to right-handed batsmen but also worked well against left-handed batsmen.

The team’s strategy of bowling at targeted lengths helped Australia dismiss Pakistan for a low score.

Leagues Participation

Tom Straker has not played in any leagues yet. He is young and shows good potential.

Domestic career

Tom Straker signed a rookie contract with the Queensland cricket team in April 2024. Before that, he played for the NSW Metro side that won the Australian national Under-19 title in December 2023. He made his List A debut for Queensland Bulls on 25 September 2024 against Tasmania Tigers in the One-Day Cup. Shortly after, he played his first first-class match in the Sheffield Shield for Queensland against Western Australia on 8 October 2024. During his debut season, his best bowling was 4 wickets for 87 runs against New South Wales. In May 2025, Tom received a full-time contract with Queensland.

Records and achievements

Tom Straker showed strong skills early in his career. Here are his main achievements so far:

In January 2023, he took 3 wickets for 58 runs and 1 wicket for 48 runs in two innings when Australia U19 beat England.

In December 2023, he played for the NSW Metro team that won the Australian Under-19 Championship.

In February 2024, he helped Australia win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In the semi-final against Pakistan U19, he took 6 wickets for 24 runs in 9.5 overs. This was the best bowling performance in a U19 World Cup semi-final or final. He broke the previous record of 6 for 25 by Kagiso Rabada.

In the same tournament, he took 12 wickets in 5 matches. This is the third-best total by an Australian player in the history of the Under-19 World Cup.

On 25 September 2024, he played his first List A match for Queensland Bulls against Tasmania Tigers in the One-Day Cup.

On 8 October 2024, he played his first first-class match for Queensland against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

In May 2025, he received a full-time contract with Queensland cricket team.

Personal life

Tom Straker was born on March 19, 2005, in Karingba, Sutherland, Australia. Not much is known about his family life.

Finance

His estimated net worth is between $100,000 and $500,000.

Fans

He has around 1,400 followers on Instagram.