Match details Queensland Bulls vs New South Wales Blues List a One-Day Cup 22.09.2026

List a

BUL
BUL
BLU
BLU

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Francis Peter, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Nikitaras Blake, Patterson Kurtis, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Stobo Charles
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet