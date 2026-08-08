Match details Queensland Bulls vs New South Wales Blues List a One-Day Cup 22.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Queensland Bulls Squad
|Players
|Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
New South Wales Blues Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Francis Peter, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Nikitaras Blake, Patterson Kurtis, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Stobo Charles
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet