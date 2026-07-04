Spice Isle Cricket Tournament Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Spice Isle

Charles, Johnson

Saint Lucia

Cottoy, Keron

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Edwards, Larry

McSween, Preston

John, Ryan

Lewis, Shermon

Grenada

Nicklaus, Redhead

Bishop, Teddy

Robinson, Jerlani

Jeremiah, Johann

Maloney, Desron

Fletcher, Andre

Grenada

Descartes, Sadrack

Olive, John

Matthews, Jade

Hillaire, St Nickozi

George, Jelani

Narine, Micah

Regis, Seandell

Cadoo, Kelton

Taylor, Jonathan

Lambert, Mahid

Duncan, Che

Tyson, Devin

Noel, Jeron

Nedd, Darron

George, Deyna

Reynold, Charles

Sheon, Andrew

Hazzard, Javed

Dubissette, Amikel

Jackson, Haston

Mason, Lindon

Matthew, Denzel

Andrew, Kellis

Charles, Shakim

Pascal, Nelon

Campbell, Heron

Smith, Devon

Grenada

Smith, Denis

Grenada

Ramnauth, Alvin

Rogers, Richard

Benjamin, Wavel

Croney, Clint

Hamilton, Kharmal

Andrew, Kelshon

Nyron, Belfon

Augustine, Camron

Noel, Shaba

Benjamin, Gian

Barbados

Naitram, Stephen

Charles, Kem

Anil, Matthew

St Paul, Javel

John, Nicoby

Cyrus, Darel

Buddy, Jamie

Alexander, Delaney

Jasat, Yusuf

Williams, Rishon

Moses, Alex

Sunil, Narayan

Thomas, Josh

Alexis, Akeem

Andrew, Jevon

Joseph, Sheldon

Joseph, Imran

Alexander, Chris

Charles, Wendon

Charles, Denroy

Dewar, Akeem

George, Keone

Eugene, Johnnel

William, Laurie

Lawrence, Lendon

Beggs, Adel

Williams, Ronel

Charles, Samuel

Charles, Davis

Blache, Calvin

Joseph, Divonie

Cato, Roland

Grenada