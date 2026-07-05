T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Points Table 2026

Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Durham
DurhamDUR		320104WWD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Northerns
NorthernsNORS		10 MarWDUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Southerns
SouthernsSTHR		09 MarWDUR vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Northerns
NorthernsNORS		08 MarDDUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
Glamorgan
GlamorganGLA		320104WWD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Southerns
SouthernsSTHR		10 MarWGLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Northerns
NorthernsNORS		09 MarWGLA vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Southerns
SouthernsSTHR		08 MarDGLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
Northerns
NorthernsNORS		302100LLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Durham
DurhamDUR		10 MarLDUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Glamorgan
GlamorganGLA		09 MarLGLA vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Durham
DurhamDUR		08 MarDDUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
Southerns
SouthernsSTHR		302100LLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Glamorgan
GlamorganGLA		10 MarLGLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Durham
DurhamDUR		09 MarLDUR vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Glamorgan
GlamorganGLA		08 MarDGLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023

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