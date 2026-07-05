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T20
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T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe
T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Points Table 2026
Team Name
M
W
L
D
NR
PTS
Series Form
Durham
DUR
3
2
0
1
0
4
W
W
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Northerns
NORS
10 Mar
W
DUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Southerns
STHR
09 Mar
W
DUR vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Northerns
NORS
08 Mar
D
DUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
Glamorgan
GLA
3
2
0
1
0
4
W
W
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Southerns
STHR
10 Mar
W
GLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Northerns
NORS
09 Mar
W
GLA vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Southerns
STHR
08 Mar
D
GLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
Northerns
NORS
3
0
2
1
0
0
L
L
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Durham
DUR
10 Mar
L
DUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Glamorgan
GLA
09 Mar
L
GLA vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Durham
DUR
08 Mar
D
DUR vs NORS T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
Southerns
STHR
3
0
2
1
0
0
L
L
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Glamorgan
GLA
10 Mar
L
GLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 10.03.2023
Durham
DUR
09 Mar
L
DUR vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 09.03.2023
Glamorgan
GLA
08 Mar
D
GLA vs STHR T20 T20 County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Results Score 08.03.2023
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