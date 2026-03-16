Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction DC 59 % Chance of Winning UPW 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the 20th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 01 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed three wins in four games and are currently fourth on the table. They need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs. In the last game they struggled to make an impact against Gujarat Giants Women and lost the game by three runs.

UP Warriorz Women missed the playoffs last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as they have won two of the seven matches. They got battered in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. As per our calculations, UP Warriorz Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 59%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues has been solid in the second half of the season after what was an underwhelming start to the season. In the last three games she has scored 51, 24 and 16 which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Deepti Sharma has suffered with the bat throughout this season as so far this term she has scored 107 runs in seven matches. Even though she did well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women did not have a great start to the season but they have won two of the last three games.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled this season as they have lost five of the seven games and are fifth on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 5-2. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Delhi Capitals Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Delhi Capitals Women : 05

UP Warriorz Women: 02

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Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as with 230 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning has once again been excellent this season. In the last game she scored 41 runs and with 248 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Nandani Sharma was economical in the last game and did well once again. She has been brilliant this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was sensational last season and once again she has been the standout bowler this season. With six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.