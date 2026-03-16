Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction
DC
59%
Chance of Winning
UPW
41%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 230 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
- With 248 runs, Meg Lanning is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women this season.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed three wins in four games and are currently fourth on the table. They need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs. In the last game they struggled to make an impact against Gujarat Giants Women and lost the game by three runs.
UP Warriorz Women missed the playoffs last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as they have won two of the seven matches. They got battered in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. As per our calculations, UP Warriorz Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 59%
- UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 41%
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues has been solid in the second half of the season after what was an underwhelming start to the season. In the last three games she has scored 51, 24 and 16 which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Deepti Sharma has suffered with the bat throughout this season as so far this term she has scored 107 runs in seven matches. Even though she did well in the last game, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Verma Shefali
batsman
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Shaikh Simran
batsman
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Deol Harleen
all rounder
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Giri Shipra Ramdular
wicket keeper
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Mani Minnu
bowler
Asha Sobhana
all rounder
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women did not have a great start to the season but they have won two of the last three games.
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women have struggled this season as they have lost five of the seven games and are fifth on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 5-2. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Delhi Capitals Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Delhi Capitals Women : 05
UP Warriorz Women: 02
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Up Warriorz
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters
Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as with 230 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter
Meg Lanning has once again been excellent this season. In the last game she scored 41 runs and with 248 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma was economical in the last game and did well once again. She has been brilliant this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler
Sophie Ecclestone was sensational last season and once again she has been the standout bowler this season. With six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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