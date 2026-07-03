SportsCafe has listed the best MLB betting sites and top MLB betting sites for Indian players. The team works alone and does not follow what bookmakers say about themselves. One specialist with good knowledge checks each site. There is a clear system to compare them. This helps Indian users find good platforms for baseball.
After spending a lot of time testing features, and comparing the top contenders, we’ve finally ready to present you 10 best betting Major League Baseball you can use right now in India. Every site on this list brings something unique to the table, but they’ve all checked all the right boxes for safety, usability, and overall experience.
List of Best MLB Betting Sites – Reviewed by SportsCafe Experts
Here’s our take on the 10 best MLB betting sites you can use in India. We’ve tried them all out ourselves — testing their features, bonuses , safety measures, and etc. Everything you’ll read here comes from our own hands-on experience, with no strings attached to any bookmaker. Below, you’ll find a quick review of each site, highlighting what makes it unique and why it might be a great fit for Indian baseball fans.
4rabet
Year of Foundation: 2019
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 700% up to ₹20,000
Promocode: SCAFE230
Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT
App: Available on Android and iOS
Loyalty Program: Yes, with extra rewards for active clients
Customer Service: 24/7 through live chat and Telegram
Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed
Why 4rabet Holds 1st Position
4rabet has many sports and strong odds. Bettors can place bets on cricket, football, and more. The welcome bonus is large—700% up to ₹20,000—higher than most other sites. Clients can deposit with INR or crypto. The site has Hindi, which helps local users.
The 4rabet app review shows that the app runs well on both Android and iOS. Players can place bets from any place. Withdrawals are fast, usually under 4 hours. The VIP program gives rewards to active users.
Pros
Cons
Hindi interface
Bonus rules are hard to complete
Fast withdrawals (under 4 hours)
Mobile apps for Android and iOS
Rewards for VIP clients
What would it take to move up to first place?
4rabet should add more live streams and lower the wagering terms on the bonus.
Batery
Year of Foundation: 2021
License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
Promocode: SCBAT
Payments: UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin
App: Android only (PWA for iOS users)
Loyalty Program: Weekly cashback on sports
Customer Service: Live chat and help section
Availability in India: Available in all Indian states
Why Batery is on 3rd Position
Batery is a good choice for Indian players who want to use INR or cryptocurrencies. The site has a Hindi language option, which helps local clients. Registering is quick, and signing up with social media accounts is possible. The brand has sponsorships with teams like Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, and Knight Riders, which builds trust.
The Android app runs well, while iOS users can use the mobile site through a browser. Thus, Batery app betting is a great way for entertaining. Withdrawals happen within 24 hours. The welcome bonus looks attractive, and the weekly cashback helps regular bettors. The absence of an iOS app and no promo codes limit Batery from moving higher.
Pros
Cons
Hindi language supported
Customer support can be slow at times
Weekly cashback on sports betting
Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies
Fast registration with social sign-up
Sponsorship with popular sports teams
How can they move up to second place?
Add an iOS app and launch promo codes for new players.
Stake
Year of Foundation: 2017
License: Curacao
Deposit Bonus: 200% up to INR 186,711
Promocode: SPORTSCAFE
Payments: Crypto and other major methods
App: PWA for Android and iOS
Loyalty Program: Yes, with rakeback and reload offers
Customer Service: 24/7 live chat
Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed
Why Stake is on This List
Stake has built a solid reputation in the North American sports betting industry, with MLB playing a key role in this. The betting line covers the entire season and offers a wide selection of markets on daily games. Bets on the winner, with a spread, on the first five innings, on the teams’ total runs, and on individual player stats are available for most games, not just the major matchups. Live betting is a strong point for the bookmaker, with odds changing rapidly in every inning. During the playoffs and the World Series, Stake offers special promotions. The minimum deposit is just INR 100, which is lower than that of most licensed bookmakers available to Indian users.
App: Android app available; mobile version (PWA) for iOS
Loyalty Program: Yes, with cashback and exclusive bonuses
Customer Service: Live chat and email
Available in: All Indian regions where betting is legal
Why is the Rajabets listed as 4th
Rajabets takes the 4th place in our MLB betting site list. It’s a good choice for Indian users who want to bet on baseball using their phone or computer. The site lets you bet on big MLB games and also on smaller baseball matches. The odds are good, and you can follow live scores during the game. Platform has a nice Rajabets app for Android and a mobile version that works on iOS too. You don’t need a promo code to get the welcome bonus, which is 200% up to 100,000 INR.
Pros
Cons
Supports UPI, PayTM, PhonePe
No app for iOS devices
Live MLB betting with dynamic odds
Minimum deposit only 200 INR
Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR
How to secure 4th place
Launch iOS application and improve baseball stats and match insights.
Loyalty Program: Rakeback, Weekly and Monthly Rewards
Customer Service: 24/7 live chat and email
Availability in India: Available in most Indian regions
Why Thrill Ranks 5th on Our MLB Betting List
Thrill is an excellent choice for bettors who prefer to bet on MLB and other sports using cryptocurrency. The platform covers major baseball competitions, including regular MLB games and live betting markets. Users can place bets quickly, and the PWA version works seamlessly on both Android and iOS devices via a browser.
Pros
Cons
Good selection of MLB live markets
No first deposit sports bonus
Crypto transactions
Simple registration process
24/7 live chat support
What Could Improve Their Position?
Add local Indian payment methods and provide a welcome offer for newbies.
Lucky Star
Year of Foundation: 2024
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 52862,88 INR
Promocode: Not required
Payments: PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM, Crypto
App: Android, iOS
Loyalty Program: Not available
Customer Service: 24/7 live chat, email
Why Is Lucky Star Positioned 6th
Lucky Star has quickly managed to get a reputation among Indian MLB betting fans. It lets you use INR as currency as well as pick Hindi as the main language, as well as contact the support in Hindi as well. You can also check out the mobile app for Android and iOS that can be downloaded for free and it will let you place bets on the go with the same nice conditions.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of 300 INR
Withdrawals sometimes take longer
Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52862,88 INR
Reliable payment methods
SSL encryption of servers
1win
Year of Foundation: 2016
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 45,000 INR
Promocode: Not required
Payments: UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer, Crypto
App: Android, iOS
Loyalty Program: 1win Coins system
Customer Service: 24/7 live chat, email, phone number
What Makes 1win Stand Out
1win is a really strong option for betting on MLB in India. The whole MLB season is covered and each match features different kinds of bets in pre-match and live mode. The odds for each bet get really high, and thanks to live streaming, you can place bets on each match even if it is already going.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of 300 INR
The verification can take a while
Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR
Many betting markets for MLB matches
Instant withdrawals
Melbet
Year of Foundation: 2012
License: Curacao
Welcome Bonus: 300% up to INR 50,000
Promocode: SCAFE30
Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, Bitcoin, USDT, and others
App: APK for Android, PWA for iOS
Loyalty Program: Yes, with rewards for active users
Customer Service: 24/7 live chat and email
Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed
Why Melbet is on This List
Melbet covers the entire MLB season from Opening Day to the World Series, offering pre-match and live betting on every game. The range of baseball betting options is extensive and includes bets on the winner, with a spread, on the total score, on the first five innings, as well as individual player bets in key games. Live betting is available throughout the season, and odds are updated as the innings progress. Users from India can deposit and withdraw funds via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and cryptocurrency, and can also use the site in Hindi. Major events on the MLB calendar are typically accompanied by dedicated promotional campaigns.
Pros
Cons
Minimum deposit of INR 45
Some markets limited to top fixtures
Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000
Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses
Full MLB season coverage
Wide range of markets (Moneyline, run line, totals and player props)
Loyalty Program: VIP program with increasing perks
Customer Service: 24/7 live chat, email, phone number
Why is MegaPari on 8th Place
MegaPari is widely used in India for betting on MLB for its great conditions of betting. You can pick pre-match and live bets as well as select from many nice betting markets, and the odds get quite high. You will find the matches with all the most popular teams and will have no problem using great bonuses.
Parimatch works well for Indian clients. The site has a Hindi version. It supports INR payments through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and crypto. Registration is quick through Google. The Parimatch app review shows all facts about this platform. The welcome bonus gives 150% up to ₹1,05,000 with a ₹100 deposit. Parimatch supports over 10,000 games. Partnerships with names like Sunil Narine and the Argentine Football Association help build trust. Still, the site lacks some newer payment options, which affects its rank.
Pros
Cons
Hindi and English language support
Registration needs phone number
Curacao license
Some payment options missing
Baseball betting available
Fast withdrawals
Android and iOS apps
VIP program for regular players
Steps to improve the ranking
Add more payment options and boost baseball betting content.
Key strategies to reach 9th position
Improve site speed and expand live streaming features.
Is Online MLB Betting Sites Legal in India?
Online sports betting in India falls into a legal grey area. The Public Gambling Act of 1867 does not mention online platforms, and each state has the right to regulate betting independently. Some states allow it, while others ban it. However, many Indian players use MLB betting sites and apps that are operated offshore. These international platforms are licensed and regulated in other countries and legally accept Indian customers. SportsCafe only lists MLB betting sites and apps that are fully licensed, follow strict rules, and accept Indian players. This helps customers bet on baseball in a safe and secure way.
Which States Allow Major League Baseball Betting?
Some states in India have more open rules for online gambling. In these places, legal MLB betting sites can run with permission:
Sikkim
Goa
Nagaland
In most other states, the law is not clear. Many users still use international sites. It is better for customers to check local rules because laws can change.
This List Can be Trusted?
This site helps Indian players choose safe bookmakers. The team uses its own experts and system. All MLB baseball betting sites on this list have licenses and accept players from India. These are legal MLB betting sites. The site has no link with Baseball teams, tournaments, or any groups. SportsCafe shares information only. The team tries to keep everything current. Still, players should check each bookmaker’s page for full details. The site is not responsible for any errors, changes, or problems with the content or the offers.
Best MLB Betting Welcome Bonuses and Promo Codes
Here is a list of bookmakers with welcome bonuses. Players should check the rules and who can claim the bonus on each site.
№
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
1
4rabet
700% up to ₹20,000
SCAFE230
2
Batery
500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
None
3
Stake
200% up to ₹186,711
SPORTSCAFE
4
Rajabets
200% up to ₹100,000
None
5
Thrill
up to 70% Rakeback
None
6
Lucky Star
500% up to ₹52863
None
7
1win
500% up to ₹80,400
SCAFE145
8
Melbet
300% up to ₹50,000
SCAFE30
9
MegaPari
200% up to ₹40,000
CAFEBONUS
10
Parimatch
400% up to ₹50,000
SCAFE30
How SportsCafe Reviews and Rates MLB Betting Sites
SportsCafe checks each bookmaker by the same rules. The team tests safety, odds, payments, design, and support. Every result comes from real checks. No site pays to get a better spot. The list stays fair. The criteria table shows what points the team looks at before any site gets ranked.
Detailed Review Process
SportsCafe checks every MLB baseball betting site using the same method. The team looks at safety, odds, payments, support, design, bonuses, and other key parts. Each section gets a score based on clear rules. This helps clients see strong points and weak areas. No site can pay for a higher place, and all ranks come from real checks. The full process is open, so clients can trust it. The goal is to help bettors compare sites and choose one that fits their needs, based on facts, not ads or random claims. All steps and scores stay public and clear.
This structured scheme not only explains why a site is in the top 10, but also demonstrates exactly how the final ranking is formed based on a balanced analysis of key aspects of a bookmaker's performance.
Criteria
Maximum score
Weight in the overall rating
Reliability and safety
5
25%
Odds and betting lines
5
20%
Usability and design
5
15%
Promo code
5
10%
Bonuses
5
10%
Payment methods
5
10%
Customer support
5
10%
Additional features and services
5
10%
Reliability and safety
The site must have a valid license from trusted authorities. It uses strong encryption to keep player data safe. Clear rules about fair play and privacy help build trust. Security steps protect accounts. Regular checks show the bookmaker works honestly and looks after players.
Odds and betting lines
The focus is on how good the odds are for MLB games. The site includes many bet types like moneyline, spreads, and totals. Odds update quickly during live games. Good odds and many choices help bettors find bets that fit their needs.
Usability and design
The website or app must be easy to use. The layout helps players find bets fast. Text and buttons are easy to read and click. The design works well on phones, tablets, and computers so all users can bet without problems.
Promo code
Promo codes are tested to check they work and add value. Players can enter codes easily when signing up or depositing. These codes add bonus money or free bets for MLB. Clear instructions show how to use codes and explain the rules.
Bonuses
Bonuses are checked for size, type, and if they apply to MLB betting. The wagering rules and time limits get attention. Bonuses that are fair and easy to use give players more funds. Welcome and ongoing bonuses help bettors get rewards over time.
Payment methods
The site must accept many India-friendly options like UPI, PayTM, bank transfers, and crypto. Deposits and withdrawals happen fast with low fees. Transactions stay secure. Good payment choices help players add money or withdraw winnings with no trouble.
Customer support
Support is judged on hours and quality. Best sites have help 24/7 by live chat, email, or phone. Staff reply fast and speak politely. Support in English and local languages helps clients understand answers. Quick help solves problems fast.
Additional features and services
Extra tools add value to the site. These include live streaming of MLB matches so bettors can watch games. Cash out lets players close bets before games end. In-play betting lets players bet during matches. Mobile apps and stats help bettors stay informed and make good choices.
How To Choose The Best MLB Betting Site For You
Some clients want to pick a bookmaker by their own choice. The rating helps, but players should check what matters most to them. Different MLB betting web sites match different goals. The best online MLB betting sites support clear rules, local methods, and strong features. See key points below.
Bonus Value
Clients check the bonus and how easy it is to use. Big numbers are not always better if the rules are hard. ❌ Megapari – small bonus, hard to clear. ✅ Batery – high bonus, extra spins, better terms.
Payment Methods
Indian players prefer local tools like UPI, PayTM, and others. Fast deposits and easy cashouts help a lot. ❌ Tez888 – fewer local payment tools. ✅ 4rabet – wide list of methods, quick steps.
Cryptocurrency Acceptance
Some players use Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other crypto coins. This helps with fast deposits and more privacy. ❌ Parimatch – no strong crypto support. ✅ Stake– many coins accepted, fast crypto steps.
Betting Odds
Better odds help players win more from each bet. Low odds mean smaller returns. ❌ Batery – odds too low on many games. ✅ 1win – high odds, strong baseball focus.
App and Website Function
Sites must run without errors. Clear layout and fast load times help clients move fast. ❌ Tez888 – there is no Android and iOS apps. ✅ 4rabet – fast, clean app and site.
Support Team
Support should fix problems without long waits. Chat or email should work well. ❌ 1win – slow answers at times. ✅ Megapari – fast team, helpful in chat.
Why Bet On The MLB With Bookies?
Many bookmakers add strong focus on MLB during the season. Clients can place bets before the match or during live play. There are extra markets like runs per inning or player results. Odds stay competitive. The best MLB crypto betting sites also accept Bitcoin and other coins. This helps with fast payments and more control over funds.
How to Place the Bet on MLB?
The main steps are register, choose a bonus, enter personal data, verify the account, add funds, and place bets.
Registration
Create an account with basic information.
Choose Your Bonus
Pick a welcome bonus or skip it.
Provide Details
Enter personal and contact information.
Verify Your Account
Sites ask for documents to check identity, like:
Passport or ID card
Proof of address (utility bill or bank statement)
Sometimes, a photo of the player
Deposit Funds
For MLB baseball crypto betting, players select a payment method, often Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. It is important to check deposit limits and fees. Deposits usually appear fast but checking rules helps avoid issues.
Explore and Bet
Players look through MLB markets, check odds, and pick bets. The site adds bets to a slip. After entering the stake, players confirm the bet. Live bets are also possible during games.
Popular MLB Bets
There are different types of bets in MLB baseball betting. Each bet type lets players choose how they want to place bets, from simple picks to more specific predictions. This variety gives players more ways to enjoy the game and find bets that match their style.
Moneyline
Players bet on which team will win the game. This is the most direct type of bet with no point spread involved.
Run Line
This bet involves a point spread, usually 1.5 runs. Players bet on a team to win by more than 1.5 runs or lose by less than that margin.
Over/Under
Players bet on the total number of runs scored by both teams combined. The bet predicts if the runs will be more or less than the set number.
Prop Bets
These bets focus on specific events inside the game, like how many hits a player gets or if a player will hit a home run. These do not depend on the game’s final result.
What Deposit and Withdrawal Options Betting Sites Have
Indian betting sites accept many ways for deposits and withdrawals. Customers can use PhonePe, UPI, GooglePay, WhatsApp Pay, and PayZapp. Card payments like Visa and MasterCard work well. E-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are common. Some bookies accept cryptocurrencies and services like MoneyGo and Perfect Money to give more choices to players.
Conclusion by SportsCafe
SportsCafe checks many points to find the best MLB betting sites. The team looks at safety, odds, bonuses, and payment ways to share clear advice. Clients can trust these reviews to pick a safe bookmaker. It is important for bettors to keep control and bet with care. SportsCafe supports fair play and safe gambling. The goal is to help players enjoy MLB betting while staying safe and avoiding problems.
FAQ
Is Every MLB Game Available for Betting?
Not every MLB game has bets. Popular games usually have bets, but smaller games may not. Clients need to check the bookmaker’s schedule to see which games accept bets.
Where to Place Bets on MLB Playoffs Games?
Many sites accept bets on MLB playoffs. Players should pick sites that list playoff games and show clear odds. Checking the MLB section on the site helps find these bets.
Which Platforms Offer the Best MLB Odds?
Odds for MLB games change from one bookmaker to another. Clients should compare odds on different sites to find better returns. Some platforms focus on baseball and have good odds for MLB.
How Secure Are Online MLB Betting Sites?
Online MLB sites use security tools like encryption and hold licenses from trusted sources. This keeps players’ data and money safe. Clients should choose sites that show clear safety steps and good reputation.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.