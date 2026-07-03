Best MLB Baseball Betting Sites in India

SportsCafe has listed the best MLB betting sites and top MLB betting sites for Indian players. The team works alone and does not follow what bookmakers say about themselves. One specialist with good knowledge checks each site. There is a clear system to compare them. This helps Indian users find good platforms for baseball.

Additionally, you can check out our rankings for the best UFC betting apps, NBA betting sites and more.

Top 10 MLB Betting Sites in India June 2026 After spending a lot of time testing features, and comparing the top contenders, we’ve finally ready to present you 10 best betting Major League Baseball you can use right now in India. Every site on this list brings something unique to the table, but they’ve all checked all the right boxes for safety, usability, and overall experience. #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

List of Best MLB Betting Sites – Reviewed by SportsCafe Experts Here’s our take on the 10 best MLB betting sites you can use in India. We’ve tried them all out ourselves — testing their features, bonuses , safety measures, and etc. Everything you’ll read here comes from our own hands-on experience, with no strings attached to any bookmaker. Below, you’ll find a quick review of each site, highlighting what makes it unique and why it might be a great fit for Indian baseball fans. 4rabet Year of Foundation: 2019

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 700% up to ₹20,000

Promocode: SCAFE230

Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT

App: Available on Android and iOS

Loyalty Program: Yes, with extra rewards for active clients

Customer Service: 24/7 through live chat and Telegram

Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed Why 4rabet Holds 1st Position 4rabet has many sports and strong odds. Bettors can place bets on cricket, football, and more. The welcome bonus is large—700% up to ₹20,000—higher than most other sites. Clients can deposit with INR or crypto. The site has Hindi, which helps local users. The 4rabet app review shows that the app runs well on both Android and iOS. Players can place bets from any place. Withdrawals are fast, usually under 4 hours. The VIP program gives rewards to active users. Pros Cons Hindi interface Bonus rules are hard to complete Fast withdrawals (under 4 hours) Mobile apps for Android and iOS Rewards for VIP clients What would it take to move up to first place? 4rabet should add more live streams and lower the wagering terms on the bonus. Batery Year of Foundation: 2021

License: Curacao (#365/JAZ)

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS

Promocode: SCBAT

Payments: UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin

App: Android only (PWA for iOS users)

Loyalty Program: Weekly cashback on sports

Customer Service: Live chat and help section

Availability in India: Available in all Indian states Why Batery is on 3rd Position Batery is a good choice for Indian players who want to use INR or cryptocurrencies. The site has a Hindi language option, which helps local clients. Registering is quick, and signing up with social media accounts is possible. The brand has sponsorships with teams like Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, and Knight Riders, which builds trust. The Android app runs well, while iOS users can use the mobile site through a browser. Thus, Batery app betting is a great way for entertaining. Withdrawals happen within 24 hours. The welcome bonus looks attractive, and the weekly cashback helps regular bettors. The absence of an iOS app and no promo codes limit Batery from moving higher. Pros Cons Hindi language supported Customer support can be slow at times Weekly cashback on sports betting Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies Fast registration with social sign-up Sponsorship with popular sports teams How can they move up to second place? Add an iOS app and launch promo codes for new players. Stake Year of Foundation: 2017

License: Curacao

Deposit Bonus: 200% up to INR 186,711

Promocode: SPORTSCAFE

Payments: Crypto and other major methods

App: PWA for Android and iOS

Loyalty Program: Yes, with rakeback and reload offers

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat

Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed Why Stake is on This List Stake has built a solid reputation in the North American sports betting industry, with MLB playing a key role in this. The betting line covers the entire season and offers a wide selection of markets on daily games. Bets on the winner, with a spread, on the first five innings, on the teams’ total runs, and on individual player stats are available for most games, not just the major matchups. Live betting is a strong point for the bookmaker, with odds changing rapidly in every inning. During the playoffs and the World Series, Stake offers special promotions. The minimum deposit is just INR 100, which is lower than that of most licensed bookmakers available to Indian users. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 No traditional welcome bonus 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Exclusive playoff and World Series promotions PWA available for Android and iOS Moneyline, run line and batter prop markets Full season coverage with daily fixtures Fast in-play odds updates Rajabets Year of Foundation: 2020

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 100,000 INR

Promocode: Not required

Payments: UPI, NetBanking, PayTM, PhonePe, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin

App: Android app available; mobile version (PWA) for iOS

Loyalty Program: Yes, with cashback and exclusive bonuses

Customer Service: Live chat and email

Available in: All Indian regions where betting is legal

Why is the Rajabets listed as 4th Rajabets takes the 4th place in our MLB betting site list. It’s a good choice for Indian users who want to bet on baseball using their phone or computer. The site lets you bet on big MLB games and also on smaller baseball matches. The odds are good, and you can follow live scores during the game. Platform has a nice Rajabets app for Android and a mobile version that works on iOS too. You don’t need a promo code to get the welcome bonus, which is 200% up to 100,000 INR. Pros Cons Supports UPI, PayTM, PhonePe No app for iOS devices Live MLB betting with dynamic odds Minimum deposit only 200 INR Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR How to secure 4th place Launch iOS application and improve baseball stats and match insights. Thrill Year of Foundation: 2025

License: Anjouan (ALSI-202506019-FI1)

Welcome Bonus: No welcome bonus

Promocode: Not required

Payments: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance Coin, USDT TRC20

App: PWA for Android and iOS

Loyalty Program: Rakeback, Weekly and Monthly Rewards

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat and email

Availability in India: Available in most Indian regions Why Thrill Ranks 5th on Our MLB Betting List Thrill is an excellent choice for bettors who prefer to bet on MLB and other sports using cryptocurrency. The platform covers major baseball competitions, including regular MLB games and live betting markets. Users can place bets quickly, and the PWA version works seamlessly on both Android and iOS devices via a browser. Pros Cons Good selection of MLB live markets No first deposit sports bonus Crypto transactions Simple registration process 24/7 live chat support What Could Improve Their Position? Add local Indian payment methods and provide a welcome offer for newbies. Lucky Star Year of Foundation: 2024

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 52862,88 INR

Promocode: Not required

Payments: PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM, Crypto

App: Android, iOS

Loyalty Program: Not available

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat, email Why Is Lucky Star Positioned 6th Lucky Star has quickly managed to get a reputation among Indian MLB betting fans. It lets you use INR as currency as well as pick Hindi as the main language, as well as contact the support in Hindi as well. You can also check out the mobile app for Android and iOS that can be downloaded for free and it will let you place bets on the go with the same nice conditions. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Withdrawals sometimes take longer Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52862,88 INR Reliable payment methods SSL encryption of servers 1win Year of Foundation: 2016

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 500% up to 45,000 INR

Promocode: Not required

Payments: UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer, Crypto

App: Android, iOS

Loyalty Program: 1win Coins system

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat, email, phone number What Makes 1win Stand Out 1win is a really strong option for betting on MLB in India. The whole MLB season is covered and each match features different kinds of bets in pre-match and live mode. The odds for each bet get really high, and thanks to live streaming, you can place bets on each match even if it is already going. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR The verification can take a while Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR Many betting markets for MLB matches Instant withdrawals Melbet Year of Foundation: 2012

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 300% up to INR 50,000

Promocode: SCAFE30

Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, Bitcoin, USDT, and others

App: APK for Android, PWA for iOS

Loyalty Program: Yes, with rewards for active users

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat and email

Available in: All Indian states where betting is allowed Why Melbet is on This List Melbet covers the entire MLB season from Opening Day to the World Series, offering pre-match and live betting on every game. The range of baseball betting options is extensive and includes bets on the winner, with a spread, on the total score, on the first five innings, as well as individual player bets in key games. Live betting is available throughout the season, and odds are updated as the innings progress. Users from India can deposit and withdraw funds via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and cryptocurrency, and can also use the site in Hindi. Major events on the MLB calendar are typically accompanied by dedicated promotional campaigns. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 Some markets limited to top fixtures Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses Full MLB season coverage Wide range of markets (Moneyline, run line, totals and player props) UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and crypto accepted Live betting with in-play odds updates MegaPari Year of Foundation: 2019

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 40,000 INR

Promocode: CAFEBONUS

Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank, Crypto

App: Android, iOS

Loyalty Program: VIP program with increasing perks

Customer Service: 24/7 live chat, email, phone number Why is MegaPari on 8th Place MegaPari is widely used in India for betting on MLB for its great conditions of betting. You can pick pre-match and live bets as well as select from many nice betting markets, and the odds get quite high. You will find the matches with all the most popular teams and will have no problem using great bonuses. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR Email support takes long to respond Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Many registration methods Parimatch Year of Foundation: 1994

License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus:150% up to ₹1,05,000

Promocode: SCAFE30

Payments: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Visa, MasterCard, NetBanking, Crypto

App: Android & iOS; web version also available

Loyalty Program: Yes

Customer Service: Live chat and email

Available in: All Indian states Why is the Parimatch ranked 9th Parimatch works well for Indian clients. The site has a Hindi version. It supports INR payments through UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and crypto. Registration is quick through Google. The Parimatch app review shows all facts about this platform. The welcome bonus gives 150% up to ₹1,05,000 with a ₹100 deposit. Parimatch supports over 10,000 games. Partnerships with names like Sunil Narine and the Argentine Football Association help build trust. Still, the site lacks some newer payment options, which affects its rank. Pros Cons Hindi and English language support Registration needs phone number Curacao license Some payment options missing Baseball betting available Fast withdrawals Android and iOS apps VIP program for regular players Steps to improve the ranking Add more payment options and boost baseball betting content. Key strategies to reach 9th position Improve site speed and expand live streaming features.

Is Online MLB Betting Sites Legal in India?

Online sports betting in India falls into a legal grey area. The Public Gambling Act of 1867 does not mention online platforms, and each state has the right to regulate betting independently. Some states allow it, while others ban it. However, many Indian players use MLB betting sites and apps that are operated offshore. These international platforms are licensed and regulated in other countries and legally accept Indian customers. SportsCafe only lists MLB betting sites and apps that are fully licensed, follow strict rules, and accept Indian players. This helps customers bet on baseball in a safe and secure way.

Which States Allow Major League Baseball Betting? Some states in India have more open rules for online gambling. In these places, legal MLB betting sites can run with permission: Sikkim

Goa

Nagaland In most other states, the law is not clear. Many users still use international sites. It is better for customers to check local rules because laws can change. This List Can be Trusted? This site helps Indian players choose safe bookmakers. The team uses its own experts and system. All MLB baseball betting sites on this list have licenses and accept players from India. These are legal MLB betting sites. The site has no link with Baseball teams, tournaments, or any groups. SportsCafe shares information only. The team tries to keep everything current. Still, players should check each bookmaker’s page for full details. The site is not responsible for any errors, changes, or problems with the content or the offers.

Best MLB Betting Welcome Bonuses and Promo Codes Here is a list of bookmakers with welcome bonuses. Players should check the rules and who can claim the bonus on each site. № Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Promo Code 1 4rabet 700% up to ₹20,000 SCAFE230 2 Batery 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS None 3 Stake 200% up to ₹186,711 SPORTSCAFE 4 Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000 None 5 Thrill up to 70% Rakeback None 6 Lucky Star 500% up to ₹52863 None 7 1win 500% up to ₹80,400 SCAFE145 8 Melbet 300% up to ₹50,000 SCAFE30 9 MegaPari 200% up to ₹40,000 CAFEBONUS 10 Parimatch 400% up to ₹50,000 SCAFE30

How SportsCafe Reviews and Rates MLB Betting Sites SportsCafe checks each bookmaker by the same rules. The team tests safety, odds, payments, design, and support. Every result comes from real checks. No site pays to get a better spot. The list stays fair. The criteria table shows what points the team looks at before any site gets ranked. Detailed Review Process SportsCafe checks every MLB baseball betting site using the same method. The team looks at safety, odds, payments, support, design, bonuses, and other key parts. Each section gets a score based on clear rules. This helps clients see strong points and weak areas. No site can pay for a higher place, and all ranks come from real checks. The full process is open, so clients can trust it. The goal is to help bettors compare sites and choose one that fits their needs, based on facts, not ads or random claims. All steps and scores stay public and clear. This structured scheme not only explains why a site is in the top 10, but also demonstrates exactly how the final ranking is formed based on a balanced analysis of key aspects of a bookmaker's performance. Criteria Maximum score Weight in the overall rating Reliability and safety 5 25% Odds and betting lines 5 20% Usability and design 5 15% Promo code 5 10% Bonuses 5 10% Payment methods 5 10% Customer support 5 10% Additional features and services 5 10% Reliability and safety The site must have a valid license from trusted authorities. It uses strong encryption to keep player data safe. Clear rules about fair play and privacy help build trust. Security steps protect accounts. Regular checks show the bookmaker works honestly and looks after players. Odds and betting lines The focus is on how good the odds are for MLB games. The site includes many bet types like moneyline, spreads, and totals. Odds update quickly during live games. Good odds and many choices help bettors find bets that fit their needs. Usability and design The website or app must be easy to use. The layout helps players find bets fast. Text and buttons are easy to read and click. The design works well on phones, tablets, and computers so all users can bet without problems. Promo code Promo codes are tested to check they work and add value. Players can enter codes easily when signing up or depositing. These codes add bonus money or free bets for MLB. Clear instructions show how to use codes and explain the rules. Bonuses Bonuses are checked for size, type, and if they apply to MLB betting. The wagering rules and time limits get attention. Bonuses that are fair and easy to use give players more funds. Welcome and ongoing bonuses help bettors get rewards over time. Payment methods The site must accept many India-friendly options like UPI, PayTM, bank transfers, and crypto. Deposits and withdrawals happen fast with low fees. Transactions stay secure. Good payment choices help players add money or withdraw winnings with no trouble. Customer support Support is judged on hours and quality. Best sites have help 24/7 by live chat, email, or phone. Staff reply fast and speak politely. Support in English and local languages helps clients understand answers. Quick help solves problems fast. Additional features and services Extra tools add value to the site. These include live streaming of MLB matches so bettors can watch games. Cash out lets players close bets before games end. In-play betting lets players bet during matches. Mobile apps and stats help bettors stay informed and make good choices.

How To Choose The Best MLB Betting Site For You Some clients want to pick a bookmaker by their own choice. The rating helps, but players should check what matters most to them. Different MLB betting web sites match different goals. The best online MLB betting sites support clear rules, local methods, and strong features. See key points below. Bonus Value Clients check the bonus and how easy it is to use. Big numbers are not always better if the rules are hard.

❌ Megapari – small bonus, hard to clear.

✅ Batery – high bonus, extra spins, better terms. Payment Methods Indian players prefer local tools like UPI, PayTM, and others. Fast deposits and easy cashouts help a lot.

❌ Tez888 – fewer local payment tools.

✅ 4rabet – wide list of methods, quick steps. Cryptocurrency Acceptance Some players use Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other crypto coins. This helps with fast deposits and more privacy.

❌ Parimatch – no strong crypto support.

✅ Stake– many coins accepted, fast crypto steps. Betting Odds Better odds help players win more from each bet. Low odds mean smaller returns.

❌ Batery – odds too low on many games.

✅ 1win – high odds, strong baseball focus. App and Website Function Sites must run without errors. Clear layout and fast load times help clients move fast.

❌ Tez888 – there is no Android and iOS apps.

✅ 4rabet – fast, clean app and site. Support Team Support should fix problems without long waits. Chat or email should work well.

❌ 1win – slow answers at times.

✅ Megapari – fast team, helpful in chat.

Why Bet On The MLB With Bookies? Many bookmakers add strong focus on MLB during the season. Clients can place bets before the match or during live play. There are extra markets like runs per inning or player results. Odds stay competitive. The best MLB crypto betting sites also accept Bitcoin and other coins. This helps with fast payments and more control over funds. How to Place the Bet on MLB? The main steps are register, choose a bonus, enter personal data, verify the account, add funds, and place bets. Registration Create an account with basic information. Choose Your Bonus Pick a welcome bonus or skip it. Provide Details Enter personal and contact information. Verify Your Account Sites ask for documents to check identity, like: Passport or ID card

Proof of address (utility bill or bank statement)

Sometimes, a photo of the player Deposit Funds For MLB baseball crypto betting, players select a payment method, often Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. It is important to check deposit limits and fees. Deposits usually appear fast but checking rules helps avoid issues. Explore and Bet Players look through MLB markets, check odds, and pick bets. The site adds bets to a slip. After entering the stake, players confirm the bet. Live bets are also possible during games. Popular MLB Bets There are different types of bets in MLB baseball betting. Each bet type lets players choose how they want to place bets, from simple picks to more specific predictions. This variety gives players more ways to enjoy the game and find bets that match their style. Moneyline Players bet on which team will win the game. This is the most direct type of bet with no point spread involved. Run Line This bet involves a point spread, usually 1.5 runs. Players bet on a team to win by more than 1.5 runs or lose by less than that margin. Over/Under Players bet on the total number of runs scored by both teams combined. The bet predicts if the runs will be more or less than the set number. Prop Bets These bets focus on specific events inside the game, like how many hits a player gets or if a player will hit a home run. These do not depend on the game’s final result. What Deposit and Withdrawal Options Betting Sites Have Indian betting sites accept many ways for deposits and withdrawals. Customers can use PhonePe, UPI, GooglePay, WhatsApp Pay, and PayZapp. Card payments like Visa and MasterCard work well. E-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are common. Some bookies accept cryptocurrencies and services like MoneyGo and Perfect Money to give more choices to players.

Conclusion by SportsCafe SportsCafe checks many points to find the best MLB betting sites. The team looks at safety, odds, bonuses, and payment ways to share clear advice. Clients can trust these reviews to pick a safe bookmaker. It is important for bettors to keep control and bet with care. SportsCafe supports fair play and safe gambling. The goal is to help players enjoy MLB betting while staying safe and avoiding problems.