T20 Asia Cup 2025 The Asia Cup 2025 is a cricket tournament featuring top teams from Asia. It will take place from September 9 to September 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates. Matches will be played in the T20 format. The host cities are Dubai and Abu Dhabi. News

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T20 Asia Cup News view all Get the latest updates from the Asia Cup 2025. This section covers team news, match schedules, results, and key events. Fans can follow changes in line-ups, injuries, and strategies. Stay informed about player performances and match highlights. Salman Agha Opens Up on Viral No Handshake Incident Salman Agha has talked about the no handshake incident between India and Pakistan. It took place in the Asia Cup 2025, where neither of the captains shook hands with each other after the toss. Agha talked about the incident, revealing how it all started with the Group stages match. Asia Cup Asia Cup Tension Leads to Ban for Pakistani Cricketer Asia Cup BCCI Confirms Squad for Pakistan Match as Wicketkeeper Steps Up as Captain Asia Cup Rivalry Renewed as India and Pakistan Set for Another Clash Amid Controversy Asia Cup Mohsin Naqvi Moves Asia Cup Trophy to a New Spot Leaving India Waiting

Asia Cup 2025 Matches & Venues The tournament will be held in two cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host 8 matches. The schedule includes group-stage matches, Super Four games, and the final. Notably, the India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. The final will take place on September 28 in Dubai. Full Schedule Date Time (IST) Match Stadium Sep 9 19:00 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 10 19:00 India vs Sri Lanka Dubai International Stadium Sep 11 19:00 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dubai International Stadium Sep 12 19:00 Oman vs UAE Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 13 19:00 Hong Kong vs India Dubai International Stadium Sep 14 19:00 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Stadium Sep 15 19:00 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 16 19:00 Afghanistan vs Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 17 19:00 UAE vs Hong Kong Dubai International Stadium Sep 18 19:00 Super Four Match 1 Dubai International Stadium Sep 19 19:00 Super Four Match 2 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 20 19:00 Super Four Match 3 Dubai International Stadium Sep 21 19:00 Super Four Match 4 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 22 19:00 Super Four Match 5 Dubai International Stadium Sep 23 19:00 Super Four Match 6 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sep 25 19:00 3rd Place Playoff Dubai International Stadium Sep 28 19:00 Final Dubai International Stadium The tournament features eight teams competing in two cities. The matches follow a T20 format, and the final will be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table view all The points table will reflect team performance throughout the tournament. All teams start with zero points. The table updates after each match to show wins, losses, net run rates, and points. T20 Asia Cup (Group Super Four) T20i Team M W L D NR PTS IND 7 3 0 4 0 6 PAK 7 2 1 4 0 4 BAN 6 3 1 2 0 6 SRI 6 3 1 2 0 6 T20 Asia Cup (Group A) T20i Team M W L D NR PTS UAE 3 1 2 0 0 2 OMN 3 0 3 0 0 0 T20 Asia Cup (Group B) T20i Team M W L D NR PTS AFG 3 1 2 0 0 2 HKG 3 0 3 0 0 0 Asia Cup 2025 Teams view all The Asia Cup 2025 features eight strong teams from across Asia. On our site, you can find full information about each team, including squad lists, key players, and past performances. Afghanistan Bangladesh Hong Kong, China India Oman Pakistan Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates India Squad view all Meet India' squad at T20 Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek Sharma Arshdeep Singh Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Hardik Himanshu Pandya Harshit Rana Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jitesh Mohan Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Sanju Viswanath Samson Shivam Dube Shubman Gill Suryakumar Ashok Yadav Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Varun Chakravarthy

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