T20 Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 is a cricket tournament featuring top teams from Asia. It will take place from September 9 to September 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates. Matches will be played in the T20 format. The host cities are Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

T20 Asia Cup News

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Get the latest updates from the Asia Cup 2025. This section covers team news, match schedules, results, and key events. Fans can follow changes in line-ups, injuries, and strategies. Stay informed about player performances and match highlights.

Salman Agha Opens Up on Viral No Handshake Incident

Salman Agha Opens Up on Viral No Handshake Incident

Salman Agha has talked about the no handshake incident between India and Pakistan. It took place in the Asia Cup 2025, where neither of the captains shook hands with each other after the toss. Agha talked about the incident, revealing how it all started with the Group stages match.

Asia Cup02:16 PM, 05 November, 2025

Asia Cup Tension Leads to Ban for Pakistani Cricketer

Asia Cup05:08 PM, 04 November, 2025

BCCI Confirms Squad for Pakistan Match as Wicketkeeper Steps Up as Captain

Asia Cup06:47 PM, 31 October, 2025

Rivalry Renewed as India and Pakistan Set for Another Clash Amid Controversy

Asia Cup04:27 PM, 24 October, 2025

Mohsin Naqvi Moves Asia Cup Trophy to a New Spot Leaving India Waiting

Asia Cup 2025 Matches & Venues

The tournament will be held in two cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host 8 matches.

The schedule includes group-stage matches, Super Four games, and the final. Notably, the India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

The final will take place on September 28 in Dubai.

Full Schedule

Date Time (IST) Match Stadium
Sep 9 19:00 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 10 19:00 India vs Sri Lanka Dubai International Stadium
Sep 11 19:00 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dubai International Stadium
Sep 12 19:00 Oman vs UAE Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 13 19:00 Hong Kong vs India Dubai International Stadium
Sep 14 19:00 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Stadium
Sep 15 19:00 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 16 19:00 Afghanistan vs Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 17 19:00 UAE vs Hong Kong Dubai International Stadium
Sep 18 19:00 Super Four Match 1 Dubai International Stadium
Sep 19 19:00 Super Four Match 2 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 20 19:00 Super Four Match 3 Dubai International Stadium
Sep 21 19:00 Super Four Match 4 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 22 19:00 Super Four Match 5 Dubai International Stadium
Sep 23 19:00 Super Four Match 6 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 25 19:00 3rd Place Playoff Dubai International Stadium
Sep 28 19:00 Final Dubai International Stadium

The tournament features eight teams competing in two cities. The matches follow a T20 format, and the final will be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

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The points table will reflect team performance throughout the tournament. All teams start with zero points. The table updates after each match to show wins, losses, net run rates, and points.

T20 Asia Cup (Group Super Four)

T20i

TeamMWLDNRPTS
IND
IND
730406
PAK
PAK
721404
BAN
BAN
631206
SRI
SRI
631206

T20 Asia Cup (Group A)

T20i

TeamMWLDNRPTS
UAE
UAE
312002
OMN
OMN
303000

T20 Asia Cup (Group B)

T20i

TeamMWLDNRPTS
AFG
AFG
312002
HKG
HKG
303000

Asia Cup 2025 Teams

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The Asia Cup 2025 features eight strong teams from across Asia. On our site, you can find full information about each team, including squad lists, key players, and past performances.

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Afghanistan

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Bangladesh

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Hong Kong, China

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India

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Oman

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Pakistan

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Sri Lanka

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United Arab Emirates

India Squad

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Meet India' squad at T20 Asia Cup 2025.

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Abhishek Sharma

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Arshdeep Singh

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Axar Rajeshbhai Patel

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Hardik Himanshu Pandya

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Harshit Rana

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Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah

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Jitesh Mohan Sharma

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Kuldeep Yadav

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Sanju Viswanath Samson

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Shivam Dube

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Shubman Gill

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Suryakumar Ashok Yadav

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Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav

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Varun Chakravarthy

Read Our Asia Cup Blog

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t20-asiacup09:40 PM, 23 September, 2025

Asia Cup Commentators (Other Languages)

t20-asiacup08:16 PM, 22 September, 2025

Asia Cup Commentators (English)

t20-asiacup04:02 PM, 22 September, 2025

Best Wicketkeepers in Asia Cup History

t20-asiacup08:11 PM, 19 September, 2025

Best Players in Asia Cup History

t20-asiacup02:55 PM, 19 September, 2025

Best Bowlers in the Asia Cup

t20-asiacup08:14 PM, 18 September, 2025

Best All-Rounders in the Asia Cup

t20-asiacup06:33 PM, 18 September, 2025

Asia Cup Winners

Solve the quizz

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quizzes01:36 PM, 15 December, 2025

Name That Six! Describe the big hit and let players guess it

quizzes02:21 PM, 12 December, 2025

Unexpected Player Partnerships: Unique duos who made history together

quizzes01:39 PM, 11 December, 2025

Captains Winning Streaks: Name the captain with consecutive wins

quizzes12:26 PM, 10 December, 2025

Underdogs Who Shocked Giants: Legendary matches where outsiders beat the favorites

quizzes01:23 PM, 09 December, 2025

Career Breakthrough Moments: Guess the event that launched a players stardom

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