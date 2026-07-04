T20 Asia Cup 2025
The Asia Cup 2025 is a cricket tournament featuring top teams from Asia. It will take place from September 9 to September 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates. Matches will be played in the T20 format. The host cities are Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Salman Agha Opens Up on Viral No Handshake Incident
Salman Agha has talked about the no handshake incident between India and Pakistan. It took place in the Asia Cup 2025, where neither of the captains shook hands with each other after the toss. Agha talked about the incident, revealing how it all started with the Group stages match.
Asia Cup Tension Leads to Ban for Pakistani Cricketer BCCI Confirms Squad for Pakistan Match as Wicketkeeper Steps Up as Captain Rivalry Renewed as India and Pakistan Set for Another Clash Amid Controversy Mohsin Naqvi Moves Asia Cup Trophy to a New Spot Leaving India Waiting
Asia Cup 2025 Matches & Venues
The tournament will be held in two cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host 8 matches.
The schedule includes group-stage matches, Super Four games, and the final. Notably, the India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
The final will take place on September 28 in Dubai.
Full Schedule
Date
Time (IST)
Match
Stadium
Sep 9
19:00
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 10
19:00
India vs Sri Lanka
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 11
19:00
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 12
19:00
Oman vs UAE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 13
19:00
Hong Kong vs India
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 14
19:00
India vs Pakistan
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 15
19:00
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 16
19:00
Afghanistan vs Oman
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 17
19:00
UAE vs Hong Kong
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 18
19:00
Super Four Match 1
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 19
19:00
Super Four Match 2
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 20
19:00
Super Four Match 3
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 21
19:00
Super Four Match 4
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 22
19:00
Super Four Match 5
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 23
19:00
Super Four Match 6
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sep 25
19:00
3rd Place Playoff
Dubai International Stadium
Sep 28
19:00
Final
Dubai International Stadium
The tournament features eight teams competing in two cities. The matches follow a T20 format, and the final will be held on September 28 in Dubai.
T20 Asia Cup (Group Super Four)
T20i
7 3 0 4 0 6 7 2 1 4 0 4 6 3 1 2 0 6 6 3 1 2 0 6 T20 Asia Cup (Group A)
T20i
3 1 2 0 0 2 3 0 3 0 0 0 T20 Asia Cup (Group B)
T20i
3 1 2 0 0 2 3 0 3 0 0 0
Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah
Asia Cup Commentators (Other Languages) Asia Cup Commentators (English) Best Wicketkeepers in Asia Cup History Best Players in Asia Cup History Best Bowlers in the Asia Cup Best All-Rounders in the Asia Cup Name That Six! Describe the big hit and let players guess it Unexpected Player Partnerships: Unique duos who made history together Captains Winning Streaks: Name the captain with consecutive wins Underdogs Who Shocked Giants: Legendary matches where outsiders beat the favorites Career Breakthrough Moments: Guess the event that launched a players stardom Sachin Tendulkar’s Most Unexpected Cricket Record 😳 #CricketHistory Is PBKS Finally Title Ready? | IPL 2026 Playing XI – Ep. 2 🏏 This Boy Had No Shoes… Then Made History 😳 #CricketHistory Did KKR Completely Mess Up? | IPL 2026 Playing XI – Ep. 1 🏏 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sparks Controversy After U-19 Final 😳 What Really Happened? #CricketNews The Only Cricketer Ever Executed 😳 | Leslie Hylton’s Dark Cricket Story #CricketHistory