Shivam Dube News View all Right now, we invite you to get to know cricket player Shivam Dube better. We have gathered all the latest news about him: his training plan, the records he plans to set, and how his previous matches went. AI Simulation, T20 Mumbai | Shivam Dubes blazing 74 helps ARCS Andheri edge MSC Maratha Royals ARCS Andheri continue their winning run as the team beats MSC Maratha Royals. Shivam Dube scored 74 runs, which helped the team to post a strong total in the game. This was followed by the crucial breakthroughs of Arjun Tendulkar, which kept MSC Maratha Royals out of the game. Shivam Dube AI Simulation, T20 Mumbai | Shivam Dubes unbeaten 76 powers ARCS Andheri past Bandra Blasters Shivam Dube AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller Shivam Dube AI Simulation, LSG vs CSK | Samson and Dube steer Chennai through tense Lucknow chase Shivam Dube CSK Stars Turn Catch Practice Into Comedy Show Before PBKS Game

International career

Shivam Dube started playing for India in 2019 when he was selected for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Over the years, he played in important matches and proved his skills with both bat and ball. His role in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup helped India win the title. Below is a summary of his international performances:

2019 – Debuted in T20Is on 3 November against Bangladesh. Took three wickets for 30 runs in the same series. Played his first ODI on 15 December against West Indies. Scored his first international fifty in the second T20I against West Indies.

2020 – Bowled an expensive over against New Zealand, conceding 34 runs, the second-highest in T20I history.

2024 – Scored 60 runs from 40 balls in the first T20I against Afghanistan, followed by an unbeaten 63 from 32 balls in the next match. Entered India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Scored 27 runs from 16 balls in the final against South Africa, helping India secure the trophy. Won Man of the Match in the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe after scoring 26 runs from 12 balls and taking two wickets for 25 runs. Played his second ODI against Sri Lanka and took his first ODI wicket.

2025 – Returned to international cricket in the fourth T20I against England in Pune. Scored 53 runs from 34 balls and received the Man of the Match award despite suffering a concussion. In the fifth T20I, scored 30 runs from 13 balls and took two wickets for 11 runs in two overs.

Leagues Participation

Shivam Dube has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several seasons. He started in 2019 with Royal Challengers Bangalore and later moved to different teams. His performances helped him stay in the league, and he became an important player. Below is a breakdown of his IPL journey.

Indian Premier League

Shivam Dube’s IPL career began in 2019 when Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him in the auction. Since then, he has played for multiple franchises.

Year Team Price Performance Highlights 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5 Cr First IPL season 2021 Rajasthan Royals ₹4.4 Cr Played as an all-rounder 2022 Chennai Super Kings ₹4 Cr Scored 95 against RCB 2023 Chennai Super Kings Retained for ₹4 Cr 418 runs, strike rate 158.33, won IPL with CSK 2024 Chennai Super Kings Retained for ₹4 Cr Player of the Match against Gujarat Titans 2025 Chennai Super Kings ₹12 Cr He played 14 matches, scoring 357 runs with a strike rate of 132.22 and hitting 21 sixes, continuing his role as the team's primary spin-hitter 2026 Chennai Super Kings ₹12 Cr Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, he is expected to lead the middle-order charge and provide crucial breakthroughs with his medium-pace

In the 2025 IPL auction, Chennai Super Kings bought Dube again for ₹12 Cr. He played 14 matches, scoring 357 runs with a strike rate of 132.22 and hitting 21 sixes. For the 2026 season, Dube has been retained by CSK for ₹12 Cr following his stellar performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he scored 235 runs and was a key contributor in the final.

Domestic career

Shivam Dube started playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket. His first Twenty20 match was in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 18 January 2016. He played his first List A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on 25 February 2017. His first-class debut came in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 7 December 2017. In that match, he took five wickets in one innings.

In the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, he performed well for Mumbai. On 2 November 2018, he scored a century against Railways. In the next match against Karnataka, he took seven wickets for 54 runs. On 17 December 2018, he hit five sixes in one over against Baroda. He had done this before in the Mumbai T20 League against Pravin Tambe. He was named Player of the Tournament in that league.

Dube finished the 2018 Ranji Trophy season as Mumbai’s leading wicket-taker. He took 23 wickets in eight matches. His strong performances led to an IPL contract. In December 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for the 2019 season.

Records and achievements

Shivam Dube has achieved several milestones in domestic and international cricket. His performances in T20s, IPL, and first-class matches stand out.

2024 T20 Cricket World Cup – Scored 133 runs with a strike rate below 115.

T20I matches against Afghanistan (2024) – Scored 60 runs from 40 balls in the first match and 63 from 32 balls in the second.

Ranji Trophy performance (2024) – Scored two centuries, averaged nearly 68, and took 12 wickets at 12.08 for Mumbai.

Longest six in IPL 2023 – Hit a 111-meter six against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Runs in IPL seasons – 289 runs in 2022, 418 in 2023, and 396 in 2024.

Personal life

Shivam Dube was born on June 26, 1993, in Mumbai. His father, Rajesh Dube, is from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, and moved to Mumbai for work. Dube married his long-time girlfriend, Anjum Khan, on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. Their son, Ayaan, was born on February 13, 2022, and their daughter, Mehwish, arrived on January 3, 2025.

Finance

As of 2024, Shivam Dube’s net worth is about 25 crores INR. A major part of this comes from his IPL salary. His wealth has also increased through contracts and endorsement deals.

Cars and House

Shivam Dube owns two Mercedes SUVs and a BMW X7 as of December 2024. He lives in a prime area of Mumbai. His home has a stylish, neutral design, with a puja space, an indoor gym, and areas for games like billiards and table tennis. The house also has green balconies and is secured with CCTV, alarms, and security personnel.

Scandals

In August 2024, Dube’s wife, Anjum Khan, filed charges against BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan. Anjum Khan accused her of spreading false information about the Prophet Muhammad. This led to a viral post demanding Nazia’s arrest.

Fans

In May 2024, some fans criticized Dube after a poor performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. However, he received praise in June 2024 for his important role in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, scoring 27 runs from 16 balls.

Instagram

Shivam Dube has over 2 million followers on Instagram.