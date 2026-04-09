Harshit Rana News View all Cricket player Harshit Rana is very famous and right now you have the opportunity to know how he trains and what kind of relationship he has with his teammates. India's Squad Gets Fresh Addition as Harshit Rana Joins the Team India will be going against Afghanistan tomorrow, as the last ODI takes place in Chennai. Harshit Rana was not a part of the team earlier as he had to be declared fit by the BCCI CoE. Now that Rana has completed his fitness tests, he has been added to India's squad for the third ODI. Harshit Rana Selectors Finally Turn Back to a Neglected Star After Harshit Rana Setback Harshit Rana NZ tour of India | Twitter in splits as Harshit embarrasses Conway after duo’s pre-match friendly meet Harshit Rana New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in awe as Harshit Rana has measure of Conway yet again Harshit Rana Harshit Rana Wins Big Praise from Indias 1983 World Cup Champion

International career

Harshit Rana started his international cricket career in 2024. His performances in IPL 2024 for Kolkata Knight Riders brought him into the spotlight. He was selected for India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024 because many senior players were rested before the T20 World Cup.

At first, Harshit was not included in the squad. Later, he was called up along with Sai Sudharsan and Jitesh Sharma. This happened after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube got stuck in the Caribbean due to a hurricane. Although Harshit did not debut immediately, this first call-up was a big moment in his career.

Harshit’s hard work and IPL performances showed his potential. Fans and selectors now look forward to his contributions to the Indian team.

Leagues Participation

Harshit Rana has shown great promise in franchise cricket. So far, apart from the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has not participated in other leagues like the Big Bash League or the Caribbean Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Harshit Rana started his IPL journey in 2022 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed him as a replacement for an injured player. Over the years, he has grown into an important part of the KKR squad, especially after his impactful performances in IPL 2024. Below is a breakdown of his participation in the league year by year.

Season Team Price (INR) Matches Played Highlights 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders 20 lakhs Few Matches Replaced Rasikh Salam; debut against Delhi Capitals; first wicket was Mitchell Marsh. 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Retained No Matches Did not get a chance to play in the season. 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Retained 13 Defended 13 runs in the last over vs SRH; took 19 wickets; helped KKR win the IPL title. 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 crore 13 Retained by KKR; expected to play a key role in the team’s bowling attack. 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 crore TBD Remains a retained player for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Harshit Rana for INR 4 crore for the IPL 2025 season. This shows the team’s confidence in his abilities after his performances in 2024.

For the 2026 season, Harshit Rana remains a retained player for KKR, but he will miss the entire tournament. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a serious knee injury sustained during the T20 series.

Domestic career

Harshit Rana started his domestic career in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 season. He played his first List-A match for Delhi against Meghalaya. Although he didn’t take any wickets, he kept the runs under control with his bowling.

In the same season, he debuted in First-Class cricket for Delhi during the Ranji Trophy against Assam. He took four wickets in the match, which ended as a draw. Rana also proved his batting ability by scoring a century in First-Class cricket.

In 2023, Rana joined the India-A squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup. The team reached the final, and Rana performed well, picking up 7 wickets in 5 matches, including 4 wickets in a game against UAE-A.

Records and achievements

Harshit Rana has achieved several milestones in his cricket career across different formats. Below is a list of his key records and achievements:

First IPL Match: April 28, 2022, against Delhi Capitals

First List-A Match: November 2022, against Meghalaya in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

First First-Class Match: December 2022, against Assam in the Ranji Trophy

IPL 2024: Took 19 wickets in 12 matches, played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL championship win

ODI Team Selection: 2024, selected for the series against Sri Lanka

Personal life

Harshit Rana is known for his cricket skills, but there’s more to his life beyond the field. His personal journey, family, lifestyle, and interactions with fans add a lot to his story.

Family

Harshit comes from a supportive family. His father’s name is Pradeep Rana, and he has an older sister. His mother’s name is not widely known. Harshit is not married and doesn’t have a girlfriend at the moment, as he is focused on his career.

Finance

Harshit’s net worth is about ₹5 crore, or around $0.62 million. This amount comes from his time playing domestic cricket and his role in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders. Although still early in his career, his financial achievements show his talent and the bright future ahead of him.

Cars and House

As of November 2024, Harshit owns a BMW 5 Series. He lives in a house in Ghevra, a village in northwest Delhi. Inside his house, he keeps two IPL trophies he won for his performances with the ball.

Scandals

Harshit was fined 60% of his match fee in March 2024 for celebrating too wildly after a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later, in April 2024, he was fined 100% of his match fee and banned from the next game after violating the IPL Code of Conduct with his celebration for Abhishek Porel during a match against Delhi Capitals.

Fans

During the IPL 2024 season, Harshit’s "flying kiss" celebration caught the attention of fans. He first did it in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which led to some criticism. In an interview in June 2024, Harshit explained that the gesture was not planned and that he would not repeat it. Fans also praised his performance in the final over during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in March 2024.

Harshit is active on Instagram and has about 670k followers.