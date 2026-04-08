International career
Shubman Gill's journey to the Indian cricket team has been possible due to his tremendous performances in domestic cricket. Born in Punjab, he also became a part of its domestic team in 2017. Shortly after making his debut in the domestic, he also became a part of the Indian team in the international format, following his impressive performances in the early stages. When he made his debut on the domestic front, he scored a half-century against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Also, in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Gill was one of the team's star performers.
Shubman Gill's rise to the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal, and here's a look at his international career.
- January 31, 2019: Shubman Gill made his ODI debut for the team against New Zealand. Playing his first match, he got out cheaply at a score of 9 off 21 balls against Trent Boult.
- December 26, 2020: His test debut came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In the first innings, he scored 45 runs off 65 balls, and in the second innings, he scored 35 runs off 36 balls, allowing India to win.
- January 15, 2021: In the famous Gabba win over Australia, Shubman Gill also played an important role. He scored 7 runs off 15 balls in the first innings but in the run chase smashed 91 runs off 146 balls, being the top run scorer in the same.
- January 3, 2023: Gill made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka but was unable to perform well as he scored 7 runs off 5 balls.
- January 18, 2023: Shubman Gill scored his first double-century in the ODI format against New Zealand, scoring 208 runs off 149 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
- November 15, 2023: In the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill scored an impressive 80 runs off 66 balls, being not out for the team.
He has played for India in 32 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 21 T20I matches, being a consistent performer for the team.
Domestic career
Shubman Gill has been a part of Punjab’s domestic cricket team across all formats. He made his List A debut against Vidarbha on February 25 2017, scoring just 11 runs off 24 balls. His first-class debut came against Bengal on November 17, 2017, when he scored 63 runs off 102 balls in the first innings and 21 runs off 41 balls in the second innings. In his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, he scored 115 runs in 5 matches.
He has played 61 First-class matches and scored 4587 runs at an average of 47.28, with 14 centuries and 19 half-centuries. In his List A career, he has played 102 games and scored 4592 runs at an average of 52.18, with 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries. Also, in his entire T20 career, he has scored 4471 runs in 145 matches at an average of 36.64, with 6 centuries and 26 half-centuries.
Personal life
Shubman Gill was born on September 8 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab. He had a passion for the sport ever since his childhood, as he held the bat for the first time at the age of 3 years. In his schooling, Gill completed his 10th class from Manav Mangal Smart School, which is in Mohali. Following this, he pursued his passion for cricket and eventually started playing well in the domestic and Under-19 tournaments. Following his impressive performances, Gill also became a part of the domestic team in 2017-18.
Family Life
Shubman Gill was born on September 8 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab, to Lakhwinder Singh and Keart Gill. He also has an elder sister, Shahneel Gill, and his family has been supportive of his passion for the sport. Gill is currently unmarried, and he shares glimpses of his family trips over his social media platforms.
Financial Standing
According to some reports, Shubman Gill has a net worth of approximately 32 crore INR. His main sources of income include International matches, IPL, domestic games, and much more. Also, he was recently retained by Gujarat Titans at a price of 16.50 crore INR, adding to his net worth.
Cars and House
Shubman Gill is also known for having an expensive car collection, which includes Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz E350, and Mahindra Thar. These are the cars being owned by the player or his family members, and various fans have also seen him driving some of them.
He lives in Fazilka, which is also his hometown, along with his family. More details of his house are not available on the internet, but it is filled with several luxurious amenities.
Scandals
Shubman Gill has been involved in a few scandals both on and off the field. He was recently summoned by the police for the Ponzi Scheme investigation, which had a 450 crore INR scam. Along with that, he was also involved in a controversy with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup. When Gill was sent back to India from the USA, he unfollowed Rohit on his social media handles, which created controversy among the fans.
Fans and Social Media Presence
Shubman Gill is one of the most popular youngsters in the Indian cricket team. On his Instagram, Gill has more than 14.8 million followers, and he posts about his match performances, trips, and much more to connect with the fans.