Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

batsman

Full name:Shubman Gill
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):September 8, 1999 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:185 cm
Hometown:Fazilka, Punjab, India
Jersey Number:07
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right arm off break
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

India

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1835114591123
Innings100510
Overs1.10010.11.00
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs1004440
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0.85004.3240
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1835114591123
Innings3335117790120
Not outs36181218
Runs9661917304350842043771
Balls Faced16381864207507244452773
Avg32.266.130.450.8453.8936.97
SR58.97102.84146.8669.1694.57135.99
Fours11221324419446365
Fifties491162022
Sixies1340164781122
Highest128208126268208129
Hundreds26110125

Shubman Gill Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

Shubman Gill News

View all

If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shubman Gill better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in.

Team India Receive Huge Squad Update Ahead of England Clash

Team India Receive Huge Squad Update Ahead of England Clash

The Indian team has received some major updates ahead of the England ODI series. Nitish Kumar Reddy has still not started his rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE. Meanwhile Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are expected to join the team early in England.

Shubman Gill04:50 PM, 24 June, 2026

Team Indias Top Order Takes Over ICC ODI Rankings

Shubman Gill06:43 PM, 19 June, 2026

AI Simulation | IND vs AFG | Kuldeep Yadav Stars as India Complete 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Over Afghanistan in Chennai

Shubman Gill06:27 PM, 19 June, 2026

Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History

Shubman Gill07:07 PM, 17 June, 2026

Twitter Hails Gill and Ishan After Stunning ODI Hundreds Against Afghanistan

International career

Shubman Gill's journey to the Indian cricket team has been possible due to his tremendous performances in domestic cricket. Born in Punjab, he also became a part of its domestic team in 2017. Shortly after making his debut in the domestic, he also became a part of the Indian team in the international format, following his impressive performances in the early stages. When he made his debut on the domestic front, he scored a half-century against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Also, in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Gill was one of the team's star performers.

Shubman Gill's rise to the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal, and here's a look at his international career.

  • January 31, 2019: Shubman Gill made his ODI debut for the team against New Zealand. Playing his first match, he got out cheaply at a score of 9 off 21 balls against Trent Boult.
  • December 26, 2020: His test debut came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In the first innings, he scored 45 runs off 65 balls, and in the second innings, he scored 35 runs off 36 balls, allowing India to win.
  • January 15, 2021: In the famous Gabba win over Australia, Shubman Gill also played an important role. He scored 7 runs off 15 balls in the first innings but in the run chase smashed 91 runs off 146 balls, being the top run scorer in the same.
  • January 3, 2023: Gill made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka but was unable to perform well as he scored 7 runs off 5 balls.
  • January 18, 2023: Shubman Gill scored his first double-century in the ODI format against New Zealand, scoring 208 runs off 149 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
  • November 15, 2023: In the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill scored an impressive 80 runs off 66 balls, being not out for the team.

He has played for India in 32 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 21 T20I matches, being a consistent performer for the team.

Indian Premier League

In the Indian Premier League, Shubman Gill has played for two teams and has been able to showcase commendable performances.

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

IPL 2018

He played his first season for KKR, scoring 203 runs in 13 matches at an average of 33.83, with one half-century.

IPL 2019

Gill played 14 matches and scored 276 runs at an average of 32.88, with three half-centuries.

IPL 2020-21

He showcased impressive performances, scoring 440 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.84, with three half-centuries.

IPL 2021

Gill once again continued his form, scoring 478 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.11, with three half-centuries.

IPL 2022

After his release from KKR, he was bought by Gujarat Titans in the auction. Gill scored 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50, with four half-centuries.

IPL 2023

His peak performance came in the 2023 season, where he scored 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four half-centuries.

IPL 2024

In the recent season, he scored 426 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.72, with one century and two half-centuries.

IPL 2025

For the IPL 2025 season, Gujarat Titans retained Shubman Gill for a whopping price of 16.50 crore INR.

IPL 2026

Captain of Gujarat Titans, retained for INR 16.5 crore as the face of the franchise.

Domestic career

Shubman Gill has been a part of Punjab’s domestic cricket team across all formats. He made his List A debut against Vidarbha on February 25 2017, scoring just 11 runs off 24 balls. His first-class debut came against Bengal on November 17, 2017, when he scored 63 runs off 102 balls in the first innings and 21 runs off 41 balls in the second innings. In his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, he scored 115 runs in 5 matches.

He has played 61 First-class matches and scored 4587 runs at an average of 47.28, with 14 centuries and 19 half-centuries. In his List A career, he has played 102 games and scored 4592 runs at an average of 52.18, with 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries. Also, in his entire T20 career, he has scored 4471 runs in 145 matches at an average of 36.64, with 6 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Records and achievements

Shubman Gill has made several records and achievements in his international career so far.

Awards:

  • Shubman Gill has the Indian cricket team's highest ODI average, 58.20, and he is ahead of Virat Kohli.
  • In 2023, he scored 1584 runs in a calendar year, playing 29 ODI matches, with 5 centuries and 9 half-centuries.
  • He also holds the record of the fastest individual to reach 2000 runs in the ODI format, taking just 38 innings to reach this mark.
  • He stands at the second spot when it comes to the fastest to reach 1000 runs in the ODI format, taking just 19 innings for the same.

Records:

  • First-class Cricket: He has scored 4587 runs in 61 matches at an average of 47.28, with 14 centuries and 19 half-centuries.
  • List A Cricket: In this format, he has scored 4592 runs in 102 games at an average of 52.18, with 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries.
  • T20 Cricket: Throughout his T20 career, Gill has played 145 matches and scored 4471 runs at an average of 36.64, with 6 centuries and 26 half-centuries.
  • IPL: He has played 103 games in the IPL, scoring 3216 runs at an average of 37.83, with 4 centuries and 20 half-centuries.
  • Test Cricket: In this format, Gill has played 32 games and scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05, with 5 centuries and 7 half-centuries.
  • ODI Cricket: Playing for India in 47 matches, he has scored 2328 runs at an average of 58.20, with 6 centuries and 13 half-centuries.
  • T20I Cricket: In the shortest format of the game, he has played just 21 matches and scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42, with one century and 3 half-centuries.

Personal life

Shubman Gill was born on September 8 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab. He had a passion for the sport ever since his childhood, as he held the bat for the first time at the age of 3 years. In his schooling, Gill completed his 10th class from Manav Mangal Smart School, which is in Mohali. Following this, he pursued his passion for cricket and eventually started playing well in the domestic and Under-19 tournaments. Following his impressive performances, Gill also became a part of the domestic team in 2017-18.

Family Life

Shubman Gill was born on September 8 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab, to Lakhwinder Singh and Keart Gill. He also has an elder sister, Shahneel Gill, and his family has been supportive of his passion for the sport. Gill is currently unmarried, and he shares glimpses of his family trips over his social media platforms.

Financial Standing

According to some reports, Shubman Gill has a net worth of approximately 32 crore INR. His main sources of income include International matches, IPL, domestic games, and much more. Also, he was recently retained by Gujarat Titans at a price of 16.50 crore INR, adding to his net worth.

Cars and House

Shubman Gill is also known for having an expensive car collection, which includes Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz E350, and Mahindra Thar. These are the cars being owned by the player or his family members, and various fans have also seen him driving some of them.

He lives in Fazilka, which is also his hometown, along with his family. More details of his house are not available on the internet, but it is filled with several luxurious amenities.

Scandals

Shubman Gill has been involved in a few scandals both on and off the field. He was recently summoned by the police for the Ponzi Scheme investigation, which had a 450 crore INR scam. Along with that, he was also involved in a controversy with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup. When Gill was sent back to India from the USA, he unfollowed Rohit on his social media handles, which created controversy among the fans.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Shubman Gill is one of the most popular youngsters in the Indian cricket team. On his Instagram, Gill has more than 14.8 million followers, and he posts about his match performances, trips, and much more to connect with the fans.

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