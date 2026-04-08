The Indian team has received some major updates ahead of the England ODI series. Nitish Kumar Reddy has still not started his rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE. Meanwhile Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are expected to join the team early in England.

If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shubman Gill better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in.

International career

Shubman Gill's journey to the Indian cricket team has been possible due to his tremendous performances in domestic cricket. Born in Punjab, he also became a part of its domestic team in 2017. Shortly after making his debut in the domestic, he also became a part of the Indian team in the international format, following his impressive performances in the early stages. When he made his debut on the domestic front, he scored a half-century against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Also, in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Gill was one of the team's star performers.

Shubman Gill's rise to the Indian cricket team has been phenomenal, and here's a look at his international career.

January 31, 2019: Shubman Gill made his ODI debut for the team against New Zealand. Playing his first match, he got out cheaply at a score of 9 off 21 balls against Trent Boult.

December 26, 2020: His test debut came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In the first innings, he scored 45 runs off 65 balls, and in the second innings, he scored 35 runs off 36 balls, allowing India to win.

January 15, 2021: In the famous Gabba win over Australia, Shubman Gill also played an important role. He scored 7 runs off 15 balls in the first innings but in the run chase smashed 91 runs off 146 balls, being the top run scorer in the same.

January 3, 2023: Gill made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka but was unable to perform well as he scored 7 runs off 5 balls.

January 18, 2023: Shubman Gill scored his first double-century in the ODI format against New Zealand, scoring 208 runs off 149 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

November 15, 2023: In the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill scored an impressive 80 runs off 66 balls, being not out for the team.

He has played for India in 32 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 21 T20I matches, being a consistent performer for the team.