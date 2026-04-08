Kuldeep Yadav News View all All the latest news about the cricketer Kuldeep Yadav are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav Trade Sends Shockwaves Through IPL The first ever trade for the IPL 2027 season has officially taken place. Rishabh Pant is now back with Delhi Capitals for a total of 15 crore rupees. And in his place, Lucknow Super Giants have taken Kuldeep Yadav to their line-up for 13.5 crore rupees. Kuldeep Yadav IPL Franchises Eyeing Key Reinforcements Through Trades Kuldeep Yadav AI Simulation | IND vs AFG | Kuldeep Yadav Stars as India Complete 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Over Afghanistan in Chennai Kuldeep Yadav AI Simulation, IND vs AFG | Shubman Gills century powers India to series-opening win over Afghanistan Kuldeep Yadav CSK Announce New Signing as Khaleel Ahmed Replacement

International career

Kuldeep Yadav was born on 14 December 1994. He is an Indian cricket player who bowls left-arm unorthodox spin. He plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He played for the Indian Under-19 team and took part in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. On 18 December 2019, playing against the West Indies, he became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in international matches. On 17 January 2020, in an ODI against Australia, Kuldeep became the fastest Indian spin bowler to reach 100 wickets, achieving this in just 58 innings. He was also the top wicket-taker for India in the 2018 Asia Cup, taking 10 wickets. Kuldeep made his Test debut against Australia in Dharamsala on 25 March 2017.

2014

Selected in India’s squad for a series against the West Indies, but did not play any matches.

2017

February: Added to India’s Test squad for the match against Bangladesh.

March 25: Made Test debut against Australia at Dharamsala, taking 4 wickets in the first innings. First left-arm wrist spinner for India in Tests and third ever to take 4 wickets on debut.

June 23: Made ODI debut against West Indies at Port of Spain but did not bowl due to rain.

June (following match): Bowled and took 3 wickets in the ODI series against West Indies.

July 9: Made T20I debut against West Indies at Kingston.

September 21: Took a hat-trick in ODI against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata; became the third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick.

2018

July 3: Took first five-wicket haul in T20I against England; first left-arm wrist spinner to do so, and third Indian overall.

July 12: Took maiden five-wicket haul in ODI against England with record figures of 6/25, best by any left-arm spinner in ODIs.

October 6: Took first five-wicket haul in Test cricket against West Indies.

November: Climbed to 3rd position in ICC T20I Bowlers Rankings after strong performances in the Australia tour.

2019

January 6: Took second five-wicket haul in Tests against Australia at SCG.

February 11: Reached 2nd spot in T20I Bowlers Rankings.

April: Selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad.

June 30: Played his 50th ODI against England.

December 18: Became the first Indian bowler to take two ODI hat-tricks against West Indies.

2023

Played in the ODI series against West Indies, taking 7 wickets at an average of 8.71.

Retained for the Asia Cup; took 5/25 against Pakistan and 4/43 against Sri Lanka. Became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 150 ODI wickets in 88 matches.

Named Player of the Tournament as India won the Asia Cup.

In the Cricket World Cup, he took wickets against Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and England, but had a poor match against New Zealand.

2024

Took a five-wicket haul against England.

May: Named in India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.The

The Last Test was played against New Zealand in Bengaluru from October 16-20.

The last T20I was played against South Africa in Bridgetown on June 29.

2025

The last ODI was played against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9.

Part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Leagues Participation

Kuldeep Yadav is a rare left-arm wrist spinner from Uttar Pradesh and has made his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, he has shown strong bowling performances, including key spells that helped his teams win matches.

Indian Premier League

Kuldeep was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in 2016 but did not play many matches that year. He officially made his IPL debut in 2017 for KKR, playing his first game on April 7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2018, KKR bought him for INR 5.80 crore. Later, Delhi Capitals acquired him for INR 2 crore ahead of the 2022 season. Kuldeep’s best IPL bowling figures are 4 wickets for 14 runs, achieved while playing for Delhi Capitals against KKR in 2022. He has taken 99 wickets in 96 IPL matches with an economy rate of 8.08. Delhi Capitals have kept him on their squad for the 2025 IPL season, where he is set to earn Rs 13.25 crore, with additional earnings from sponsorships.

Year Team Notes 2016 Kolkata Knight Riders Part of the squad; did not play many matches 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders IPL debut; played first match on April 7 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for INR 5.80 crore; match-winning 4-wicket haul vs Rajasthan 2022 Delhi Capitals Bought for INR 2 crore; best bowling 4/14 vs KKR 2025 Delhi Capitals Retained; salary Rs 13.25 crore plus endorsements

Domestic career

Kuldeep Yadav was born in Unnao and grew up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as the son of a brick kiln owner. His father encouraged him to play cricket and took him to coaching sessions. Originally, Kuldeep wanted to be a left-arm seamer like Wasim Akram and Zaheer Khan, but his coach saw potential in his wrist-spin bowling due to the natural turn and variation he showed during trials. Inspired by Shane Warne, Kuldeep made wrist-spin his focus.

Early in his career, Kuldeep faced a tough period when he was not selected for the Uttar Pradesh under-15 team, which made him consider quitting cricket and even thoughts of suicide. Despite this, he pushed through and progressed in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut in October 2014 for Central Zone against North Zone and has continued to play regularly, with his latest first-class match in February 2025. His List A debut came in November 2014, and he has also played T20 domestic matches since March 2014, with his most recent T20 game in May 2025.

Kuldeep was part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2012 before joining Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, representing them in the Champions League Twenty20 that year. He returned to KKR in the 2018 IPL auction and won four player-of-the-match awards that season, more than any other player. In 2022, Delhi Capitals bought him in the auction, and he has been a key player for them since. Kuldeep is also a member of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Other Leagues

Kuldeep Yadav took part in the 2014 Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20) playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. In his debut match against Lahore Lions, he bowled four overs and gave away 21 runs.

Records and achievements

Kuldeep Yadav has reached many important milestones in his cricket career. His bowling skills helped India win several big tournaments and set records. Here are his main achievements by year:

2018

He took the most wickets (10) in the ACC Asian Cup and helped India win the tournament.

2019

On December 18, he became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in international cricket during a match against the West Indies.

2020

On January 17, Kuldeep became the fastest Indian spin bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODIs, achieving this in 58 matches.

2023

He became the second fastest Indian spinner to reach 150 ODI wickets, doing so in 88 matches.



In the Cricket World Cup, he took 15 wickets with an average of 4.45 runs per over.



He took 2 wickets each against Australia and Pakistan and 1 against Bangladesh.

2024

Kuldeep took 5 wickets in a match against England.



He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC T20 World Cup.

2025

He played an important role when India won the Champions Trophy.

Personal life

Kuldeep Yadav’s life is shaped by his family and cricket. Born in Unnao and raised in Kanpur, his father supported his cricket dreams and helped him find a coach. Outside cricket, Kuldeep enjoys a good lifestyle and has many fans.

Family

His parents are Ram Singh Yadav, who works in the brick business, and Usha Yadav, a housewife. He has three sisters named Madu, Anita, and Anushka. His father played a big role in his cricket career by introducing him to coach Kapil Pandey.

Finance

By 2025, Kuldeep’s net worth is around 32 to 35 crore rupees, which shows his success on and off the field.

Home and Cars

He lives in a nice house in Kanpur with his family. Kuldeep owns a Ford EcoSport, a small SUV, and an Audi A6, known for power and comfort.

Scandals

In a 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, a referee warned Kuldeep about his foot placement while bowling, but it was later said to be just a friendly reminder. In an ODI match versus the West Indies, Kuldeep missed a wicket due to a referee decision challenge. Also, after his engagement in June 2025, he shared photos with his fiancée Vanshika on Instagram but quickly deleted them.

Fans

Kuldeep has about 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans praised him in the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, where he helped India defend a big score successfully.