Highlights Derbyshire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

DER
DER

(50 ov.) 197/5

LAN
LAN

161

50.5
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

50.4
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

50.3
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

50.2
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

50.1
1

Balderson to Guest, 1 run

49.6
.

Anderson to Madsen, 0 runs

49.5
.

Anderson to Madsen, 0 runs

49.4
.

Anderson to Madsen, 0 runs

49.3
.

Anderson to Madsen, 0 runs

49.2
1

Anderson to Guest, 1 run

49.1
.

Anderson to Guest, 0 runs

48.6
1

Balderson to Guest, 1 run

48.6
2

Balderson to Guest, 2 no balls

48.5
.

Balderson to Guest, 0 runs

48.4
.

Balderson to Guest, 0 runs

48.3
1

Balderson to Madsen, 1 run

48.2
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

48.1
1

Balderson to Guest, 1 run

47.6
4

Bohannon to Madsen, 4 runs

47.5
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

47.4
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

47.3
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

47.2
4

Bohannon to Madsen, 4 runs

47.1
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

46.6
.

Balderson to Guest, 0 runs

46.5
.

Balderson to Guest, 0 runs

46.4
.

Balderson to Guest, 0 runs

46.3
4

Balderson to Guest, 4 runs

46.2
.

Balderson to Guest, 0 runs

46.1
1

Balderson to Madsen, 1 run

45.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Andersson)

45.5
.

0 runs

45.5
4

No ball. Andersson defends for two runs.

45.4
4

Bohannon to Andersson, 4 runs

45.3
.

Bohannon to Andersson, 0 runs

45.2
1

Bohannon to Madsen, 1 run

45.1
1

Bohannon to Andersson, 1 run

44.6
1

Andersson plays a defensive stroke for a run.

44.6
2

Balderson to Andersson, 2 no balls

44.5
1

Balderson to Madsen, 1 run

44.4
1

Balderson to Andersson, 1 run

44.3
.

Balderson to Andersson, 0 runs

44.2
W

Balderson to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)

44.1
1

Balderson to Madsen, 1 run

43.6
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.5
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.4
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.3
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.2
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.1
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

42.6
.

Balderson to Madsen, appeal

42.5
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

42.4
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

42.3
1

Balderson to Montgomery, 1 run

42.2
2

Balderson to Montgomery, 2 runs

42.1
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.6
1

Bohannon to Montgomery, 1 run

41.5
.

Bohannon to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.4
1

Bohannon to Madsen, 1 run

41.4
2

no ball

41.3
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

41.2
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

41.1
.

Bohannon to Madsen, 0 runs

41.1
2

Bohannon to Madsen, 2 no balls

40.6
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.5
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.4
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.3
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.2
.

Balderson to Montgomery, appeal

40.1
1

Balderson to Madsen, 1 run

39.6
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.5
4

Stanley to Montgomery, 4 runs

39.4
4

Stanley to Montgomery, 4 runs

39.3
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.2
.

Stanley to Montgomery, appeal

39.1
2

Stanley to Montgomery, 2 runs

38.6
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

38.5
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

38.4
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

38.3
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

38.2
2

Balderson to Madsen, 2 runs

38.2
2

Balderson to Madsen, 2 no balls

38.1
1

Balderson to Montgomery, 1 run

37.6
.

Stanley to Madsen, 0 runs

37.5
1

Stanley to Montgomery, 1 run

37.4
2

Stanley to Montgomery, 2 runs

37.3
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.2
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.1
4

Stanley to Montgomery, 4 runs

36.6
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

36.5
.

Balderson to Madsen, appeal

36.4
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

36.3
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

36.2
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

36.1
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

35.6
4

Stanley to Montgomery, 4 runs

35.5
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

35.4
4

Stanley to Montgomery, 4 runs

35.3
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

35.2
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

35.1
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.6
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

34.5
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

34.4
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

34.3
4

Balderson to Madsen, 4 runs

34.2
.

Balderson to Madsen, 0 runs

34.1
4

Balderson to Madsen, 4 runs

33.6
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.5
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.4
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.3
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.2
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.1
1b

Madsen lets it travel through to the keeper, and the ball trickles away for one bye.

32.6
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

32.5
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

32.4
4

Coughlin to Montgomery, 4 runs

32.3
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

32.2
2

Coughlin to Montgomery, 2 runs

32.1
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

31.6
.

Stanley to Madsen, 0 runs

31.5
W

Stanley to Jewell, wicket (bowled - Jewell)

31.4
.

Stanley to Jewell, 0 runs

31.3
4

Stanley to Jewell, 4 runs

31.2
.

Stanley to Jewell, 0 runs

31.1
.

Stanley to Jewell, 0 runs

30.6
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, appeal

30.5
1

Coughlin to Jewell, 1 run

30.4
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

30.3
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

30.2
1

Coughlin to Montgomery, 1 run

30.1
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

29.6
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

29.5
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

29.4
4

Anderson to Jewell, 4 runs

29.3
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

29.2
1

Anderson to Montgomery, 1 run

29.1
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

28.6
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

28.5
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

28.4
1

Coughlin to Montgomery, 1 run

28.3
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

28.2
1

Coughlin to Jewell, 1 run

28.1
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

27.6
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

27.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

27.4
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

27.4
2

no ball

27.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

27.2
2

Anderson to Montgomery, 2 runs

27.1
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

26.6
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

26.5
4

Coughlin to Jewell, 4 runs

26.4
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

26.3
4

Coughlin to Jewell, 4 runs

26.2
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

26.1
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

25.6
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

25.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

25.4
4

Anderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

25.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

25.2
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

25.1
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

24.6
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

24.5
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

24.4
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

24.3
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

24.2
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

24.1
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

23.6
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

23.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

23.4
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

23.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

23.2
1

Anderson to Jewell, 1 run

23.1
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

22.6
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.5
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

22.4
1

Coughlin to Jewell, 1 run

22.3
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

22.2
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

22.1
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

21.6
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

21.5
4

Balderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

21.4
4

Balderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

21.3
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

21.2
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

21.1
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

20.6
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

20.5
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

20.4
2

Coughlin to Jewell, 2 runs

20.3
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

20.2
.

Coughlin to Jewell, 0 runs

19.6
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

19.5
1

Balderson to Jewell, 1 run

19.4
4

Balderson to Jewell, 4 leg byes

19.3
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

19.2
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

19.1
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

18.6
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

18.5
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

18.4
4

Coughlin to Montgomery, 4 runs

18.3
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

18.2
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

18.1
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

17.6
.

Balderson to Jewell, appeal

17.5
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

17.4
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

17.4
2

no ball

17.3
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

17.2
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

17.1
.

Balderson to Jewell, 0 runs

16.6
1

Anderson to Jewell, 1 run

16.5
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

16.4
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

16.3
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

16.2
2

Anderson to Jewell, 2 runs

16.1
.

Anderson to Jewell, 0 runs

15.6
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

15.6
2

no ball

15.5
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

15.4
4

Balderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

15.3
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

15.2
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

15.1
4

Balderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

14.6
1

Anderson to Montgomery, 1 run

14.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

14.4
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

14.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

14.2
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

14.1
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

13.6
W

Balderson to Reece, appeal, wicket (caught - Reece)

13.5
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.4
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.3
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.2
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.1
4

Balderson to Reece, 4 runs

12.6
4

Coughlin to Montgomery, 4 runs

12.5
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

12.4
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

12.3
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

12.2
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

12.1
1

Coughlin to Reece, 1 run

11.6
.

Balderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

11.5
1

Balderson to Reece, 1 run

11.4
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

11.3
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

11.2
4

Balderson to Reece, 4 runs

11.1
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

10.6
4

Coughlin to Montgomery, 4 runs

10.5
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

10.4
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

10.3
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

10.2
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

10.1
.

Coughlin to Montgomery, 0 runs

9.6
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

9.5
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

9.4
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

9.3
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

9.2
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

9.1
.

Balderson to Reece, 0 runs

8.6
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

8.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

8.4
4

Anderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

8.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

8.2
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

8.1
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

7.6
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

7.5
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

7.4
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

7.3
3

Stanley to Montgomery, 3 runs

7.2
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

7.1
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

6.6
.

Anderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.5
.

Anderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.4
.

Anderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.3
.

Anderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.2
.

Anderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.1
1

Anderson to Montgomery, 1 run

5.6
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

5.5
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

5.4
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

5.2
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

5.1
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

4.6
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.4
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.2
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.1
4

Anderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

3.6
2

Stanley to Reece, 2 runs

3.5
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

3.4
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

3.3
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

3.2
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

3.1
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

2.6
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

2.5
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

2.4
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

2.3
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

2.2
.

Anderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

2.1
1

Reece plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.6
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

1.5
.

Stanley to Montgomery, 0 runs

1.4
W

Stanley to Came, appeal, wicket (caught - Came)

1.3
.

Stanley to Came, 0 runs

1.2
1

Stanley to Reece, leg bye

1.1
.

Stanley to Reece, 0 runs

0.6
.

Anderson to Came, appeal

0.5
.

Anderson to Came, 0 runs

0.4
.

Anderson to Came, 0 runs

0.4
2

no ball

0.3
.

Anderson to Came, appeal

0.2
4

Anderson to Came, 4 runs

0.1
.

Anderson to Came, 0 runs

39.3
W

Haydon to Stanley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stanley)

39.2
.

Haydon to Stanley, 0 runs

39.1
.

Haydon to Stanley, 0 runs

38.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

38.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

38.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

38.3
4

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 4 runs

38.2
4

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 4 runs

38.1
1

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 1 run

37.6
.

Dal to Anderson, 0 runs

37.5
.

Dal to Anderson, 0 runs

37.4
1

Dal to Stanley, 1 run

37.3
4

Dal to Stanley, 4 runs

37.2
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

37.1
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

36.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

36.5
2

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 2 runs

36.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

36.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

36.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Anderson, 0 runs

36.1
W

Mohammad Abbas to Coughlin, appeal, wicket (caught - Coughlin)

35.6
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

35.5
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

35.4
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

35.3
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

35.2
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

35.1
4

Dal to Stanley, 4 runs

34.6
1

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 1 run

34.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 0 runs

34.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 0 runs

34.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 0 runs

34.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 0 runs

34.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Stanley, 0 runs

33.6
1

Dal to Stanley, 1 run

33.5
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

33.4
4

Dal to Stanley, 4 runs

33.3
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

33.2
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

33.1
1

Dal to Coughlin, 1 run

32.6
.

Haydon to Stanley, 0 runs

32.5
2

Haydon to Stanley, 2 runs

32.4
.

Haydon to Stanley, 0 runs

32.3
1

Haydon to Coughlin, leg bye

32.2
4

Haydon to Coughlin, 4 runs

32.1
.

Haydon to Coughlin, 0 runs

31.6
.

Dal to Stanley, 0 runs

31.5
W

Dal to Balderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Balderson)

31.4
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

31.3
1

Dal to Coughlin, 1 run

31.2
W

Dal to Harry Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Harry Singh)

31.1
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

30.6
.

Haydon to Balderson, 0 runs

30.5
4

Haydon to Balderson, 4 runs

30.4
.

Haydon to Balderson, 0 runs

30.3
.

Haydon to Balderson, 0 runs

30.2
4

Haydon to Balderson, 4 runs

30.1
.

Haydon to Balderson, 0 runs

29.6
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

29.5
1

Dal to Balderson, 1 run

29.4
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

29.3
4

Dal to Balderson, 4 runs

29.2
4

Dal to Balderson, 4 runs

29.1
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

28.6
.

Haydon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

28.5
1

Haydon to Balderson, 1 run

28.4
1

Haydon to Harry Singh, 1 run

28.3
.

Haydon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

28.2
.

Haydon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

28.1
.

Haydon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

27.6
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

27.5
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

27.4
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

27.3
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

27.2
.

Dal to Balderson, appeal

27.1
1

Dal to Harry Singh, 1 run

26.6
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

26.5
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

26.4
1

Aitchison to Harry Singh, bye

26.3
.

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 0 runs

26.2
.

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 0 runs

26.1
.

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 0 runs

25.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Balderson, 0 runs

25.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Balderson, 0 runs

25.4
4

Mohammad Abbas to Balderson, 4 runs

25.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Balderson, 0 runs

25.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Balderson, 0 runs

25.1
1

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 1 run

24.6
4

Aitchison to Balderson, 4 runs

24.5
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

24.4
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

24.3
4

Aitchison to Balderson, 4 runs

24.2
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

24.1
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

23.6
2

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 2 runs

23.5
2

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 2 runs

23.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

23.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

23.2
4

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 4 runs

23.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

22.6
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

22.5
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

22.4
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

22.3
1

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 1 run

22.2
.

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 0 runs

22.1
.

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 0 runs

21.6
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

21.5
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

21.4
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

21.3
2

Dal to Balderson, 2 runs

21.2
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

21.1
1

Dal to Harry Singh, 1 run

20.6
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

20.5
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

20.4
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

20.3
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

20.2
1

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 1 run

20.1
.

Aitchison to Harry Singh, 0 runs

19.6
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

19.5
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

19.4
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

19.3
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

19.2
4

Dal to Balderson, 4 runs

19.1
.

Dal to Balderson, 0 runs

18.6
1

Aitchison to Balderson, 1 run

18.5
.

Aitchison to Balderson, 0 runs

18.4
W

Aitchison to Moores, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moores)

18.3
4

Aitchison to Moores, 4 runs

18.2
.

Aitchison to Moores, 0 runs

18.1
.

Aitchison to Moores, 0 runs

17.6
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

17.5
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

17.4
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

17.3
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

17.2
4

Dal to Harry Singh, 4 runs

17.1
.

Dal to Harry Singh, 0 runs

16.6
.

Aitchison to Moores, 0 runs

16.5
.

Aitchison to Moores, 0 runs

16.4
4

Aitchison to Moores, 4 runs

16.3
W

Aitchison to Livingstone, appeal, wicket (caught - Livingstone)

16.2
.

Aitchison to Livingstone, 0 runs

16.1
1

Aitchison to Harry Singh, leg bye

15.6
.

Dal to Livingstone, 0 runs

15.5
.

Dal to Livingstone, 0 runs

15.4
.

Dal to Livingstone, 0 runs

15.3
.

Dal to Livingstone, 0 runs

15.2
.

Dal to Livingstone, 0 runs

15.1
2

Dal to Livingstone, 2 byes

14.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

14.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

14.4
2

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 2 runs

14.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

14.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

14.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

13.6
W

Dal to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)

13.5
4

Dal to Harris, 4 runs

13.4
4

Dal to Harris, 4 runs

13.3
.

Dal to Harris, 0 runs

13.2
.

Dal to Harris, 0 runs

13.1
4

Dal to Harris, 4 runs

12.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

12.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

12.4
4

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 4 runs

12.3
4

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 4 runs

12.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

12.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

11.6
.

Haydon to Harris, 0 runs

11.5
.

Haydon to Harris, 0 runs

11.4
4

Haydon to Harris, 4 runs

11.3
.

Haydon to Harris, 0 runs

11.2
.

Haydon to Harris, 0 runs

11.1
.

Haydon to Harris, 0 runs

10.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harry Singh, 0 runs

10.5
1

Mohammad Abbas to Harris, 1 run

10.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harris, 0 runs

10.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harris, 0 runs

10.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harris, 0 runs

10.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harris, 0 runs

9.6
.

Haydon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

9.5
.

Haydon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

9.4
W

Haydon to Bohannon, appeal, wicket (caught - Bohannon)

9.3
.

Haydon to Bohannon, 0 runs

9.2
.

Haydon to Bohannon, 0 runs

9.1
4

Haydon to Bohannon, 4 runs

8.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Harris, 0 runs

8.5
W

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

8.4
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 1 run

8.3
1

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 1 run

8.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

8.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

7.6
.

Haydon to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.5
.

Haydon to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.4
4

Haydon to Bohannon, 4 runs

7.3
.

Haydon to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.2
.

Haydon to Bohannon, appeal

7.1
.

Haydon to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

6.5
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 1 run

6.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.2
2

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 2 runs

6.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

5.6
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

5.5
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

5.4
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

5.3
4

Aitchison to Jones, 4 runs

5.2
4

Aitchison to Jones, 4 runs

5.1
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

4.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.5
1

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 1 run

4.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

4.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

4.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

4.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

3.6
.

Aitchison to Bohannon, 0 runs

3.5
1

Aitchison to Jones, 1 run

3.4
2

Aitchison to Jones, 2 runs

3.3
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

3.2
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

3.1
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

2.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, appeal

2.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.1
4

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 4 runs

1.6
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

1.5
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

1.4
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

1.3
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

1.2
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

1.1
.

Aitchison to Jones, 0 runs

0.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

0.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bohannon, 0 runs

0.4
W

Mohammad Abbas to Jennings, appeal, wicket (caught - Jennings)

0.3
3

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 3 runs

0.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs

0.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Jones, 0 runs