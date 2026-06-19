Match details Derbyshire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 19.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|County Championship 2026
|Date:
|Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
|Toss:
|Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Derbyshire Squad
Lancashire Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet