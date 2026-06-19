Match details Derbyshire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

DER
DER

(50 ov.) 197/5

LAN
LAN

161

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersCame Harry, Reece Luis, Montgomery Matthew, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Andersson Martin, Guest Brooke, Dal Anuj, Aitchison Benjamin William, Abbas Mohammad, Haydon Rory
BenchBashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Chappell Zak, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Bohannon Josh, Harris Marcus, Singh Harry, Livingstone Liam, Moores Joe, Balderson George Philip, Coughlin Paul, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Anderson James
BenchAspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet