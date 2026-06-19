Squads Derbyshire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 19.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Came Harry
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Reece Luis
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Harris Marcus
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Singh Harry
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Moores Joe
no information yet
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Anderson James
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Bailey Tom
bowler
Brown Pat
bowler
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Chappell Zak
bowler
Bell George
wicket keeper
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Moore Harry John
bowler
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Morley Jack
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Whiteley Ross
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper