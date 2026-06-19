Squads Derbyshire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

DER
DER

(50 ov.) 197/5

LAN
LAN

161

Playing

DER
DER
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Reece Luis

all rounder

Singh Harry

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Bell George

wicket keeper

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper