Highlights Hampshire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

Live
First class

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR

(3 ov.) 3/0

3.1
.

Baker to Lyth, 0 runs

2.6
.

Abbott to Luxton, 0 runs

2.5
.

Abbott to Luxton, 0 runs

2.4
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

2.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

2.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

2.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Baker to Luxton, 0 runs

1.5
.

Baker to Luxton, 0 runs

1.4
.

Baker to Luxton, 0 runs

1.3
.

Baker to Luxton, 0 runs

1.2
2

Baker to Luxton, 2 runs

1.1
.

Baker to Luxton, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs