Match details Hampshire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baker Sonny, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Petrie Harry, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Richardson Jhye, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet