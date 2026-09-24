Highlights Kent vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

Live
First class

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

(19 ov.) 53/1

18.6
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

18.5
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

18.4
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

18.3
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

18.2
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

18.1
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

17.6
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

17.5
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

17.4
1

Dudgeon to Price, 1 run

17.3
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

17.2
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

17.1
4

And another! Price plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

16.6
.

Khaled Ahmed to Boorman, 0 runs

16.5
1

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 1 run

16.4
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

16.3
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

16.2
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

16.1
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

15.6
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

15.5
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

15.4
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

15.3
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

15.2
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

15.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

14.6
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

14.5
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

14.4
4

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 4 runs

14.3
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

14.2
3

Khaled Ahmed to Boorman, 3 runs

13.6
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

13.5
4

Dudgeon to Boorman, 4 runs

13.4
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

13.3
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

13.2
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

13.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

12.6
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

12.5
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

12.4
4

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 4 runs

12.3
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

12.2
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

12.1
.

Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs

11.6
4

Dudgeon to Boorman, 4 runs

11.5
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

11.4
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

11.3
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

11.2
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

11.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

10.6
2

Milnes to Price, 2 runs

10.5
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

10.4
4

Milnes to Price, 4 runs

10.3
4

Milnes to Price, 4 runs

10.2
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

10.1
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

9.6
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

9.5
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

9.4
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

9.3
4

Quinn to Boorman, 4 runs

9.2
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

9.1
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

8.6
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

8.5
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

8.4
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

8.3
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

8.2
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

8.1
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

7.6
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

7.5
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

7.4
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

7.3
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

7.2
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

7.1
2

Quinn to Boorman, 2 runs

6.6
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

6.5
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

6.4
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

6.3
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

6.2
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

6.1
4

Milnes to Price, 4 runs

5.6
.

Quinn to Boorman, appeal

5.5
.

Quinn to Boorman, appeal

5.4
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

5.3
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

5.2
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

5.1
.

Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs

4.6
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

4.4
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

4.3
.

Milnes to Price, appeal

4.2
1

Milnes to Boorman, 1 run

4.1
.

Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs

3.6
.

Quinn to Price, 0 runs

3.5
.

Quinn to Price, 0 runs

3.4
.

Quinn to Price, 0 runs

3.3
.

Quinn to Price, 0 runs

3.2
.

Quinn to Price, 0 runs

3.1
.

Quinn to Price, 0 runs

2.6
.

Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs

2.5
.

Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs

2.4
.

Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs

2.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)

2.2
1

Milnes to Price, 1 run

2.1
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

1.6
.

Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.5
.

Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.4
.

Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.3
.

Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.2
.

Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.1
.

Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs

0.6
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

0.4
2

Milnes to Price, 2 runs

0.3
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

0.2
.

Milnes to Price, 0 runs

0.1
1

Milnes to Phillips, 1 run