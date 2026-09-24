Highlights Kent vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.09.2026
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 1 run
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
And another! Price plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Khaled Ahmed to Boorman, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 1 run
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 4 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Boorman, 3 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 4 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Khaled Ahmed to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 2 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 4 runs
Milnes to Price, 4 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 4 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 2 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 4 runs
Quinn to Boorman, appeal
Quinn to Boorman, appeal
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Boorman, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, appeal
Milnes to Boorman, 1 run
Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs
Quinn to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs
Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs
Milnes to Boorman, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)
Milnes to Price, 1 run
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs
Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs
Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs
Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs
Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs
Quinn to Phillips, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 2 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Price, 0 runs
Milnes to Phillips, 1 run