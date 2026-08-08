Match details Kent vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Dudgeon Keith, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Foreman Bertie, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Mahmud Hasan, Milnes Matt, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Northeast Sam, Parkinson Matt, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Bancroft Cameron, Bell Gabe, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, Clarke Kristian, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter, van Buuren Graeme, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet