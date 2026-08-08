Squads Kent vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

Playing

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Evison Joey

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Jas Singh

bowler

Rao Aman

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet