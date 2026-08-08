Squads Kent vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.09.2026
Playing
Match has not started yet
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Cohen Michael
bowler
Bell Gabe
bowler
Compton Ben
batsman
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Brookes Henry
bowler
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Denly Joe
batsman
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Evison Joey
all rounder
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Finch Harry
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Malan Dawid
batsman
Jas Singh
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Miles Craig
bowler
Mahmud Hasan
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Rao Aman
no information yet
Northeast Sam
batsman
Scott Liam
all rounder
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
Quinn Matt
bowler
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Rogers Tom
bowler
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Taylor Jack
batsman
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Taylor Matt
bowler
Stuurman Glenton
bowler
Trego Dexter
no information yet
Taylor James
bowler
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Match has not started yet