Highlights Somerset vs Essex First class County Championship 20.08.2026
LiveFirst class
3.6
4
Cook to Lammonby, 4 leg byes
3.5
.
Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs
3.4
.
Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs
3.3
.
Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs
3.2
.
Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs
3.1
.
Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs
2.6
.
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
2.5
.
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
2.4
1
Porter to Lammonby, 1 run
2.3
.
Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs
2.2
.
Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs
2.1
.
Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs
1.6
.
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
1.5
.
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
1.4
.
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
1.3
.
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
1.2
.
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
1.1
4
Cook to Thomas, 4 runs
0.6
.
Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs
0.5
4
Porter to Lammonby, 4 runs
0.4
.
Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs
0.3
3
Porter to Thomas, 3 runs
0.2
.
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
0.1
.
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
0.1
2
Porter to Thomas, 2 no balls