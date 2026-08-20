Highlights Somerset vs Essex First class County Championship 20.08.2026

Live
First class

SOM
SOM

(4 ov.) 18/0

ESS
ESS
3.6
4

Cook to Lammonby, 4 leg byes

3.5
.

Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.4
.

Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.3
.

Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.2
.

Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.1
.

Cook to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.6
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

2.5
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

2.4
1

Porter to Lammonby, 1 run

2.3
.

Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.6
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.4
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.2
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

1.1
4

Cook to Thomas, 4 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.5
4

Porter to Lammonby, 4 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.3
3

Porter to Thomas, 3 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

0.1
2

Porter to Thomas, 2 no balls