Match details Somerset vs Essex First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAkhter Zaman, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet