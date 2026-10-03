Match details Delhi vs Gujarat First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

DEL
DEL
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Bhardwaj Manan, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kaushik Dhruv, Mathur Sumit, Rajuvanshi P, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Aryan, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Sharma Shivam, Sharma Siddhant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Himmat, Singh Simarjeet, Waghela Rounak
Benchno information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBagga Sunpreet, Bishnoi Ravi, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Malusare Jay, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Vaghela Rinkesh Anil
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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