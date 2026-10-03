Match details Delhi vs Gujarat First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Delhi Squad
Gujarat Squad
|Players
|Bagga Sunpreet, Bishnoi Ravi, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Malusare Jay, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Vaghela Rinkesh Anil
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet