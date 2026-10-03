Match details Jharkhand vs Kerala First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

JHA
JHA
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Vikash, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Om Ishan, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Prasad Kumar Suraj, Raj Rishav Rajesh, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sen Aryaman, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAkarsh Archana Krishnamurthy, Aparajith Baba, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Akshay, Govind Vathsal, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, MU Harikrishnan, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Roger Shoun, S Nair Sreehari, Samson Sanju, Sharma Ankit, Tom Eden Apple
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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