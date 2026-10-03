Match details Odisha vs Jharkhand First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Odisha Squad
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Vikash, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Om Ishan, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Prasad Kumar Suraj, Raj Rishav Rajesh, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sen Aryaman, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Virat
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet