Match details Odisha vs Jharkhand First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

ODI
ODI
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Das Tapas, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Gouda Sourav, Mohanty Rajesh, Mohapatra Jamala, Paharia Sawan, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Sharma Sumit, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tarini Sa
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Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Vikash, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Om Ishan, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Prasad Kumar Suraj, Raj Rishav Rajesh, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sen Aryaman, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Virat
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Venue Guide

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