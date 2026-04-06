Curtis Campher News View all Cricketer Curtis Campher is one of the top cricketers, below you can check out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches. T20I Series Preview | Chattogram gets ready for Bangladesh vs Ireland opener Bangladesh will host Ireland in the first of the three-match T20I series in Chattogram on Thursday. for the first game of a short T20I series. Bangladesh comes home for an important period in white-ball cricket, and Ireland arrives with a hope for a fresh start after matches in several formats. Curtis Campher Twitter stunned as Ireland pacer Curtis Campher scalps five wickets in five balls in provincial game Curtis Campher ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Curtis Campher for turning the tide in Ireland’s memorable chase versus Scotland Curtis Campher T20 World Cup 2021 | My heart was racing high but I tried to make sure I manage my skills, says Curtis Campher Curtis Campher T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ireland's Curtis Campher takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

International career

Curtis Campher was born on April 20, 1999, in South Africa. He plays cricket for Ireland and represents Munster Reds in domestic matches. His debut for the Ireland national team happened in June 2020. In October 2021, he became the first Irish bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20I match. He then took four wickets in four balls, an achievement only two other players had managed before.

He plays as an all-rounder and bats right-handed. His preferred batting position is in the top six, but he can adjust if needed. As a bowler, he uses right-arm medium-fast deliveries with a skiddy action. He is not the most technically perfect player, but determination and effort help him perform in tough situations. His aggressive attitude and willingness to engage in mind games make him stand out on the field.

2020

Campher joined Ireland's 21-man squad for the ODI series against England.

On July 30, he played his first ODI match against England in Southampton.

He scored 59 in his debut match, the highest for Ireland, but the team lost by six wickets.

2021

On August 27, he played his first T20I match for Ireland against Zimbabwe in Dublin.

He joined Ireland’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

On October 18, he took four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands, becoming the first Irish bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket.

2023

He joined Ireland's squads for tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

On April 4, he played his first Test match against Bangladesh at Mirpur.

On April 25, he scored 111 runs in a Test match against Sri Lanka, becoming the fourth Irish batter to score a century in this format.

2024

He joined Ireland’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2025

His last recorded Test match happened against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo from February 6-10.

His most recent ODI match was against Zimbabwe at Harare on February 18.

His last known T20I match happened against Zimbabwe at Harare on February 25.





International Career Summary

Tests: 7 matches, 342 runs, highest score 111.

ODIs: 43 matches, 1113 runs, highest score 120.

T20Is: 61 matches, 924 runs, highest score 72.

Campher holds dual citizenship and had an Irish passport before joining the national team. He qualified through his grandmother and had previously played for the South Africa Under-19 team.

Leagues Participation

Curtis Campher has played in the Bangladesh Premier League, a well-known T20 tournament. In the 2023–2024 season, he was part of Chattogram Challengers. In 2025, he joined Rangpur Riders.

Bangladesh Premier League

Curtis Campher played for Chattogram Challengers in the 2023 and 2024 Bangladesh Premier League seasons. In 2023, he played in the 28th match against Sylhet Strikers. In January 2024, he helped Chattogram Challengers win against Fortune Barishal by scoring 29 runs off 9 balls, with three fours and two sixes. In 2025, he joined Rangpur Riders for the new season.

Year Team Performance Notes 2022–2023 Did not play — Not selected for any team. 2023 Chattogram Challengers 63 runs, 3 wickets Played in Match 28 against Sylhet Strikers. 2024 Chattogram Challengers 65 runs, 6 wickets Scored 29 runs off 9 balls in a match against Fortune Barishal. 2025 Rangpur Riders — Joined the team for the new season.

Domestic career

Curtis Campher has had a diverse domestic cricket career, playing in Ireland and England. His domestic journey began with the Ireland Wolves during their 2020 tour of Namibia. He made his T20 debut for the Wolves on February 21, 2020, and his List A debut five days later, on February 26, 2020, both against Namibia in South Africa. In February 2021, he made his first-class debut for Ireland Wolves against the Bangladesh Emerging team in Chattogram.

In the 2020 season, Campher played for Leinster Lightning and later moved to Munster Reds in 2021. He played for the Northern Knights in May 2022, taking 3 wickets for 57 runs in 10 overs. He also played for Munster Reds in the same year, taking 4 wickets for 36 runs in 1 over against North West Warriors.

Campher has also played for English county teams. In 2023, he played for Essex and Somerset. He made his Somerset debut against Cornwall in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, where he helped his team secure a 63-point victory. In August 2024, Campher signed a short-term contract with Gloucestershire to play in white-ball matches.

In domestic cricket, he plays for Munster Reds in Ireland. He has also represented Essex and Somerset in English county cricket, making notable contributions in both bat and ball.