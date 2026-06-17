Byron McDonough

Byron McDonough

bowler

Full name:Byron McDonough
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs5.04.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs2534
Wickets12
Avg2517
SR3012
Eco58.5
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings01
Not outs01
Runs02
Balls Faced01
Avg00
SR0200
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest02
Hundreds00

Byron McDonough Schedule & Results

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