T20 Inter Provincial Trophy
Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors
T20 Inter Provincial Trophy
LEI
183
NOR
149
bowler
|Full name:
|Byron McDonough
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|5.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|25
|34
|Wickets
|1
|2
|Avg
|25
|17
|SR
|30
|12
|Eco
|5
|8.5
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|2
|Balls Faced
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|200
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
T20 Inter Provincial Trophy
LEI
183
NOR
149
Inter Provincial Cup
LEI
NKN
Inter Provincial Cup
LEI
NOR
Inter Provincial Cup
NKN
LEI