Match details North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 30.06.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

215

LEI
LEI

211

Match Info

Match:Inter Provincial Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
Toss:North-West Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Roulston Gavin, Egan Jake, McBrine Andy, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, MacBeth Scott John, McCarthy Liam, Young Craig, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent
BenchDoherty Alastair, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Haslett Samuel, Hume Graham, Melley Cameron, Millar Robbie, O'Sullivan David, Ogilby Freddie, Olphert Conor, Willemse Sam, Wilson Jared, Wilson Josh

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTector Tim, Doheny Stephen, De Freitas Christopher, Tucker Lorcan, Dockrell George, Delany David, Hoey Gavin, Hand Fionn, Martins Jeremy, Tonge Mark
BenchCampher Curtis, Devaraj Melvin, Hollard Matt, Little Joshua, Lodewicus le Roux Philippus, Lues Dylan, Lynch Seamus, McCarthy Barry, Moondra Jai, Rosslee Adam, Tector Harry, Totakhil Nasir, White Benjamin, Wilson Reuben

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet