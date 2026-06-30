Squads North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 30.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Tector Tim
batsman
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
Egan Jake
batsman
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Dockrell George
all rounder
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Delany David
bowler
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Hand Fionn
bowler
Young Craig
bowler
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Tonge Mark
no information yet
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Doherty Alastair
no information yet
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Devaraj Melvin
no information yet
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Little Joshua
bowler
Hume Graham
bowler
Melley Cameron
no information yet
Lues Dylan
all rounder
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
O'Sullivan David
no information yet
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Moondra Jai
no information yet
Olphert Conor
bowler
Rosslee Adam
wicket keeper
Willemse Sam
no information yet
Tector Harry
batsman
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Totakhil Nasir
bowler
Wilson Josh
batsman
White Benjamin
bowler