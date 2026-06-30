Squads North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 30.06.2026

List a

NOR
NOR

215

LEI
LEI

211

Playing

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Tector Tim

batsman

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

Egan Jake

batsman

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Dockrell George

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Hoey Gavin

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Tonge Mark

no information yet

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Doherty Alastair

no information yet

Campher Curtis

all rounder

Devaraj Melvin

no information yet

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Melley Cameron

no information yet

Lues Dylan

all rounder

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

O'Sullivan David

no information yet

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet

Moondra Jai

no information yet

Rosslee Adam

wicket keeper

Willemse Sam

no information yet

Wilson Jared

all rounder