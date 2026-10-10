Match details Western Australia vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 08.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, January 08, 2027 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|WACA Ground, Perth, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Western Australia Squad
|Players
|Bekker Charis, Carmichael Mathilda, Darke Maddy, Devchand Bhavi, Edgar Amy, Graham Heather, Hinkley Mikayla, Hoskin Ebony, Mackeon Ines, Manolini Shay, McGrath Rebecca, Mills Lilly, Piparo Chloe, White Maddie
|Bench
|no information yet
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Aery Ira, Day Sophie, Dulvin Samara, Faltum Nicole, Flintoff Tess, Garth Kim, Gill Hasrat, Hayward Ella, Henry Olivia, Illingworth Milly, Lanning Meg, McKenna Rhys, Molineux Sophie, Moloney Sasha, Noble Indigo, Perrin Mia, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Samuel Zoe, Strano Molly, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|WACA Ground
|City
|Perth
|Capacity
|20000
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|Prindiville Stand End
Match has not started yet