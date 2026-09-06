Highlights Kent vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs
Whitfield to Barnfather, 1 run
Hall to Barnfather, 1 run
Hall to Barnfather, 0 runs
Hall to Barnfather, 4 runs
Hall to Barnfather, 4 runs
Hall to Castle, 1 run
Hall to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Barnfather, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 2 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Herathge to Castle, 1 run
Herathge to Castle, 0 runs
Herathge to Castle, 4 runs
Herathge to Castle, 0 runs
Herathge to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Herathge to Castle, 0 runs
Herathge to Castle, 2 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
No ball. Castle defends for one run.
Herathge to Castle, 0 runs
Herathge to Castle, 4 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs
Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs
Whitfield to Gordon, 1 run
Whitfield to Gordon, 0 runs
Whitfield to Gordon, 4 runs
Whitfield to Gordon, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 4 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, wide
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Whitfield to Castle, 1 run
Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs
Whitfield to Castle, 4 runs
Whitfield to Castle, 4 runs
Whitfield to Gordon, 1 run
Whitfield to Gordon, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Gordon, 1 run
Chissell to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 4 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 4 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 1 run
Booker to Castle, 1 run
Thatcher to Castle, leg bye
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run
Thatcher to Gordon, 4 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, wide
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 1 run
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 4 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 4 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
wide
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 2 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 1 run
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, wide
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, wide
Thatcher to Castle, wide
Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run
Thatcher to Castle, 1 run
Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Gordon, 1 run
Booker to Castle, 1 run
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 1 run
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 2 runs
Booker to Gordon, 0 runs
Booker to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)
Booker to Streets, 0 runs
Booker to Streets, 0 runs
Booker to Castle, 1 run
Booker to Castle, 4 runs
Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs
Thatcher to Streets, 4 runs
Thatcher to Streets, 2 runs
Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs
Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs
Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs