Highlights Kent vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

Live
List a

KEN
KEN

(0 ov.) 118/3

LEI
LEI
24.2
.

Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs

24.1
1

Whitfield to Barnfather, 1 run

23.6
1

Hall to Barnfather, 1 run

23.5
.

Hall to Barnfather, 0 runs

23.4
4

Hall to Barnfather, 4 runs

23.3
4

Hall to Barnfather, 4 runs

23.2
1

Hall to Castle, 1 run

23.1
.

Hall to Castle, 0 runs

22.6
.

Chissell to Barnfather, 0 runs

22.5
W

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)

22.4
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

22.3
2

Chissell to Castle, 2 runs

22.2
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

22.1
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

21.6
2

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

21.5
1

Herathge to Castle, 1 run

21.4
.

Herathge to Castle, 0 runs

21.3
4

Herathge to Castle, 4 runs

21.2
.

Herathge to Castle, 0 runs

21.1
.

Herathge to Castle, 0 runs

20.6
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

20.5
4

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

20.4
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

20.3
2

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

20.2
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

20.1
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

19.6
.

Herathge to Castle, 0 runs

19.5
2

Herathge to Castle, 2 runs

19.4
1

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

19.3
2

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

19.3
nb

No ball. Castle defends for one run.

19.2
.

Herathge to Castle, 0 runs

19.1
4

Herathge to Castle, 4 runs

18.6
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

18.5
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

18.4
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

18.3
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

18.2
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

18.1
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

17.6
.

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

17.5
.

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

17.4
4

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

17.3
.

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

17.2
.

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

17.1
.

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.6
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

16.5
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

16.4
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.3
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.2
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.1
W

Chissell to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

15.6
.

Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs

15.5
.

Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs

15.4
1

Whitfield to Gordon, 1 run

15.3
.

Whitfield to Gordon, 0 runs

15.2
4

Whitfield to Gordon, 4 runs

15.1
.

Whitfield to Gordon, 0 runs

14.6
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

14.5
4

Chissell to Castle, 4 runs

14.4
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

14.3
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

14.2
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

14.2
1

Chissell to Castle, wide

14.1
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

13.6
1

Whitfield to Castle, 1 run

13.5
.

Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs

13.4
4

Whitfield to Castle, 4 runs

13.3
4

Whitfield to Castle, 4 runs

13.2
1

Whitfield to Gordon, 1 run

13.1
.

Whitfield to Gordon, 0 runs

12.6
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

12.5
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

12.4
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

12.3
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

12.2
1

Chissell to Gordon, 1 run

12.1
.

Chissell to Gordon, 0 runs

11.6
4

Booker to Castle, 4 runs

11.5
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

11.4
4

Booker to Castle, 4 runs

11.3
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

11.2
1

Booker to Gordon, 1 run

11.1
1

Booker to Castle, 1 run

10.6
1

Thatcher to Castle, leg bye

10.5
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

10.4
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

10.3
1

Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run

10.2
4

Thatcher to Gordon, 4 runs

10.1
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

10.1
1

Thatcher to Gordon, wide

9.6
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

9.5
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

9.4
1

Booker to Gordon, 1 run

9.3
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

9.2
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

9.1
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

8.6
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

8.5
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

8.4
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

8.3
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

8.2
1

Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run

8.1
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

7.6
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

7.5
4

Booker to Castle, 4 runs

7.4
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

7.3
4

Booker to Castle, 4 runs

7.2
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

7.1
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

6.6
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

6.5
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

6.4
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

6.3
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

6.3
1

wide

6.2
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

6.1
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

5.6
2

Booker to Castle, 2 runs

5.5
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

5.4
1

Booker to Gordon, 1 run

5.3
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

5.2
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

5.1
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

4.6
1

Thatcher to Castle, wide

4.5
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

4.5
1

Thatcher to Castle, wide

4.5
1

Thatcher to Castle, wide

4.4
1

Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run

4.3
1

Thatcher to Castle, 1 run

4.2
1

Thatcher to Gordon, 1 run

4.1
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

3.6
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

3.5
1

Booker to Gordon, 1 run

3.4
1

Booker to Castle, 1 run

3.3
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

3.2
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

3.1
.

Booker to Castle, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

2.5
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

2.4
.

Thatcher to Gordon, 0 runs

2.3
1

Thatcher to Castle, 1 run

2.2
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

2.1
2

Thatcher to Castle, 2 runs

1.6
.

Booker to Gordon, 0 runs

1.5
W

Booker to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)

1.4
.

Booker to Streets, 0 runs

1.3
.

Booker to Streets, 0 runs

1.2
1

Booker to Castle, 1 run

1.1
4

Booker to Castle, 4 runs

0.6
.

Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs

0.5
4

Thatcher to Streets, 4 runs

0.4
2

Thatcher to Streets, 2 runs

0.3
.

Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs

0.2
.

Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs

0.1
.

Thatcher to Streets, 0 runs