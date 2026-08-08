Match details Kent vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBarnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, Hardwick Hannah, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Grayson Sophie, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet