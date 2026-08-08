Squads Kent vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
LEI
LEI

Playing

KEN
KEN
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

James Isabella

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Streets Coco

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Bench

KEN
KEN
LEI
LEI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet