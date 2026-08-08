Squads Kent vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Belt Megan
all rounder
Brown Hayley
batsman
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Gordon Amy
bowler
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Singh Indira
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
James Isabella
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Streets Coco
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Young Hollie
no information yet
Western Lucy
no information yet
Match has not started yet