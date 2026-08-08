Squads Middlesex vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Jackson Eve
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
McColl Megan
all rounder
Nanavati Siya
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Sturge Megan
bowler
Trussler Finty
batsman
Thorndike Isobel
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Match has not started yet