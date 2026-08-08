Squads Middlesex vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

MID
MID
GLA
GLA

Playing

MID
MID
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Davis Hannah

all rounder

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

McColl Megan

all rounder

Nanavati Siya

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Thorndike Isobel

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Bench

MID
MID
GLA
GLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet