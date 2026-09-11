Highlights The Blaze vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.09.2026

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List a

BLA
BLA
ESS
ESS

(0 ov.) 39/1

9.2
1

McCarthy to Grewcock, 1 run

9.1
1

McCarthy to Scrivens, 1 run

8.6
.

Higham to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.5
.

Higham to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.4
1

Higham to Scrivens, 1 run

8.3
1

Higham to Grewcock, 1 run

8.2
1

Higham to Scrivens, 1 run

8.1
.

Higham to Scrivens, 0 runs

7.6
.

McCarthy to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.5
.

McCarthy to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.4
.

McCarthy to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.3
W

McCarthy to Gillgrass, wicket (lbw - Gillgrass)

7.2
.

McCarthy to Gillgrass, 0 runs

7.1
1

McCarthy to Scrivens, 1 run

6.6
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.5
4

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 4 runs

6.4
1

Ballinger to Scrivens, 1 run

6.3
4

Ballinger to Scrivens, 4 runs

6.2
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.1
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

5.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.5
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 4 runs

5.4
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 4 runs

5.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 1 run

5.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

5.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

4.6
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.5
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.4
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.3
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.2
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.1
1

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 1 run

3.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, wide

3.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.1
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 4 runs

2.6
2

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 2 runs

2.5
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.4
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.3
1

Ballinger to Scrivens, 1 run

2.2
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.1
.

Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 1 run

1.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

1.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 1 run

1.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.6
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.5
2

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 2 runs

0.4
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.3
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.2
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.1
.

Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs