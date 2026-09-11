Highlights The Blaze vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.09.2026
McCarthy to Grewcock, 1 run
McCarthy to Scrivens, 1 run
Higham to Grewcock, 0 runs
Higham to Grewcock, 0 runs
Higham to Scrivens, 1 run
Higham to Grewcock, 1 run
Higham to Scrivens, 1 run
Higham to Scrivens, 0 runs
McCarthy to Grewcock, 0 runs
McCarthy to Grewcock, 0 runs
McCarthy to Grewcock, 0 runs
McCarthy to Gillgrass, wicket (lbw - Gillgrass)
McCarthy to Gillgrass, 0 runs
McCarthy to Scrivens, 1 run
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 1 run
Ballinger to Scrivens, 4 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 4 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 1 run
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Scrivens, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gillgrass, 0 runs