Match details The Blaze vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.09.2026

List a

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Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Ballinger Grace, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, Elwiss Georgia, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy
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Essex Squad

PlayersBosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Harman Nancy, Heap Liberty, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia
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Venue Guide

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