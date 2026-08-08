Match details The Blaze vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
The Blaze Squad
Essex Squad
|Players
|Bosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Harman Nancy, Heap Liberty, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet