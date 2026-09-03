Highlights Durham vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026
Larosa to Adams, 1 run
Larosa to Adams, 0 runs
Larosa to Adams, 0 runs
Larosa to Adams, 0 runs
Larosa to Adams, 0 runs
Larosa to Adams, 0 runs
Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 1 run
Johnson to Adams, 2 runs
Johnson to Adams, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 0 runs
Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs
Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs
Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs
Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs
Larosa to Adams, 1 run
Larosa to Adams, 0 runs
Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 1 run
Johnson to McCaughan, 1 run
Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 1 run
Johnson to McCaughan, 1 run
Tyson to Levick, 4 runs
Tyson to Levick, 4 runs
Tyson to Larosa, 1 run
Tyson to Larosa, wide
Tyson to Levick, 1 run
Tyson to Levick, 0 runs
Tyson to Larosa, 1 run
Tulloch to Levick, 0 runs
Tulloch to Levick, 2 runs
Tulloch to Levick, 0 runs
Tulloch to Levick, 0 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, leg bye
Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs
Tyson to Larosa, 1 run
Tyson to Larosa, 0 runs
Tyson to Larosa, 6 runs
Tyson to Levick, 1 run, appeal
Tyson to Larosa, 1 run
Tyson to Larosa, 6 runs
Gibb to Levick, 0 runs
Gibb to Levick, 0 runs
Gibb to Levick, 0 runs
Gibb to Larosa, 1 run, appeal
Gibb to Larosa, wide
Gibb to Larosa, 6 runs
Gibb to Larosa, 4 runs
Adams to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)
Adams to Larosa, 1 run
Adams to Larosa, 0 runs
Adams to Johnson, 1 run
Adams to Johnson, 0 runs
Adams to Larosa, 1 run
Gibb to Larosa, 1 run
Gibb to Larosa, 4 runs
Gibb to Larosa, 0 runs
Gibb to Johnson, 1 run
Gibb to Johnson, 0 runs
Gibb to Johnson, 0 runs
Adams to Johnson, 1 run
Adams to Larosa, 1 run
Adams to Johnson, 1 run
Adams to Johnson, 0 runs
Adams to Larosa, 1 run
Adams to Larosa, 0 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, leg bye
Tulloch to Johnson, 0 runs
0 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 4 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 4 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs
Wellington to Larosa, 1 run
Wellington to Larosa, 0 runs
Wellington to Johnson, 1 run
Wellington to Johnson, appeal
Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs
Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs
Tulloch to Johnson, 1 run
Tulloch to Johnson, 0 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 1 run
Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs
Wellington to Larosa, 1 run
Wellington to Johnson, 1 run
Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs
Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs
Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs
Wellington to Johnson, wide
Wellington to Fraser, appeal, wicket (caught - Fraser)
Tulloch to Larosa, 4 runs
Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs
Tulloch to Fraser, 1 run
Tulloch to Heath, wicket (caught - Heath)
Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs
Tulloch to Heath, 2 runs
Wellington to Thompson, wicket (stumped - Thompson)
Wellington to Heath, 1 run
Wellington to Heath, appeal
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Wellington to Heath, 2 runs
Wellington to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Heath, 1 run
Tyson to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Thompson, 1 run
Tyson to Heath, 1 run
Tyson to Thompson, 4 wides
Tyson to Heath, 1 run
Tyson to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Thompson, 0 runs
Adams to Collins, appeal, wicket (caught - Collins)
Adams to Collins, 2 runs
Adams to Collins, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 1 run
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Collins, 1 run
Tyson to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 1 run
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 2 runs
Adams to Collins, 1 run
Adams to Collins, 0 runs
Adams to Heath, 1 run
Adams to Collins, 1 run
Tyson to Heath, 0 runs
Tyson to Collins, 1 run
Tyson to Collins, 4 runs
Tyson to Collins, wide
Tyson to Collins, 0 runs
Tyson to Heath, 1 run
Tyson to Collins, 1 run
Wellington to Collins, 1 run
Wellington to Collins, 0 runs
Wellington to Collins, 2 runs
Wellington to Collins, 0 runs
Wellington to Collins, 0 runs
Wellington to Collins, 0 runs
Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs
Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs
Tulloch to Heath, wide
Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs
Tulloch to Windsor, wicket (caught - Windsor)
Tulloch to Windsor, 0 runs
Tulloch to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Collins, 0 runs
Wellington to Collins, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 1 run
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs
Tulloch to Windsor, 1 run
Tulloch to Windsor, 2 runs
Tulloch to Windsor, appeal
Tulloch to Windsor, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Marlow)
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, appeal, wicket (caught - Armitage)
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Marlow, 1 run
Wellington to Armitage, 1 run
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 2 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Tulloch to Armitage, 1 run
Tulloch to Armitage, wide
Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Marlow, 1 run
Wellington to Marlow, 0 runs
Tulloch to Armitage, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Tulloch to Armitage, 2 wides
Tulloch to Armitage, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run
Tulloch to Marlow, 2 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 2 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 4 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Tulloch to Armitage, 1 run
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs
Armitage plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Tulloch to Armitage, 0 runs
Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 2 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Marlow, 1 run
Wellington to Armitage, 1 run
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 1 run
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Marlow, 1 run
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 4 runs
Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs
Wellington to Marlow, 1 run
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 1 run
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 2 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Marlow plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Tyson to Armitage, 1 run
Tyson to Armitage, appeal
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 1 run
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 1 run
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 2 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 2 runs
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 1 run
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs
Tyson to Marlow, 4 runs
Tyson to Marlow, wide
Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Armitage, 0 runs
Adams to Marlow, 1 run
Adams to Armitage, 1 run
Adams to Marlow, 1 run
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 2 runs
Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs
Tyson to Marlow, 1 run
Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs
Gibb to Armitage, 2 runs
Gibb to Armitage, wide
Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs
Gibb to Armitage, wide
Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs
Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs
Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 4 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 4 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 1 run, appeal
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Armitage, 1 run
Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Armitage, 1 run
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Armitage, 0 runs
Bristowe to Armitage, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, wicket (lbw - Rogers)
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs
Gibb to Rogers, 0 runs
0 runs