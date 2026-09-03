Highlights Durham vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

Live
List a

DUR
DUR

200

HAM
HAM

(0 ov.) 9/0

3.6
1

Larosa to Adams, 1 run

3.5
.

Larosa to Adams, 0 runs

3.4
.

Larosa to Adams, 0 runs

3.3
.

Larosa to Adams, 0 runs

3.2
.

Larosa to Adams, 0 runs

3.1
.

Larosa to Adams, 0 runs

2.6
.

Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.5
1

Johnson to Adams, 1 run

2.4
2

Johnson to Adams, 2 runs

2.3
.

Johnson to Adams, 0 runs

2.2
.

Johnson to Adams, 0 runs

2.1
.

Johnson to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
.

Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.5
.

Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.4
.

Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.3
.

Larosa to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.2
1

Larosa to Adams, 1 run

1.1
.

Larosa to Adams, 0 runs

0.6
.

Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
1

Johnson to Adams, 1 run

0.4
1

Johnson to McCaughan, 1 run

0.3
.

Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
1

Johnson to Adams, 1 run

0.1
1

Johnson to McCaughan, 1 run

49.6
4

Tyson to Levick, 4 runs

49.5
4

Tyson to Levick, 4 runs

49.4
1

Tyson to Larosa, 1 run

49.4
1

Tyson to Larosa, wide

49.3
1

Tyson to Levick, 1 run

49.2
.

Tyson to Levick, 0 runs

49.1
1

Tyson to Larosa, 1 run

48.6
.

Tulloch to Levick, 0 runs

48.5
2

Tulloch to Levick, 2 runs

48.4
.

Tulloch to Levick, 0 runs

48.3
.

Tulloch to Levick, 0 runs

48.2
1

Tulloch to Larosa, leg bye

48.1
.

Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs

47.6
1

Tyson to Larosa, 1 run

47.5
.

Tyson to Larosa, 0 runs

47.4
6

Tyson to Larosa, 6 runs

47.3
1

Tyson to Levick, 1 run, appeal

47.2
1

Tyson to Larosa, 1 run

47.1
6

Tyson to Larosa, 6 runs

46.6
.

Gibb to Levick, 0 runs

46.5
.

Gibb to Levick, 0 runs

46.4
.

Gibb to Levick, 0 runs

46.3
1

Gibb to Larosa, 1 run, appeal

46.3
1

Gibb to Larosa, wide

46.2
6

Gibb to Larosa, 6 runs

46.1
4

Gibb to Larosa, 4 runs

45.6
W

Adams to Johnson, wicket (lbw - Johnson)

45.5
1

Adams to Larosa, 1 run

45.4
.

Adams to Larosa, 0 runs

45.3
1

Adams to Johnson, 1 run

45.2
.

Adams to Johnson, 0 runs

45.1
1

Adams to Larosa, 1 run

44.6
1

Gibb to Larosa, 1 run

44.5
4

Gibb to Larosa, 4 runs

44.4
.

Gibb to Larosa, 0 runs

44.3
1

Gibb to Johnson, 1 run

44.2
.

Gibb to Johnson, 0 runs

44.1
.

Gibb to Johnson, 0 runs

43.6
1

Adams to Johnson, 1 run

43.5
1

Adams to Larosa, 1 run

43.4
1

Adams to Johnson, 1 run

43.3
.

Adams to Johnson, 0 runs

43.2
1

Adams to Larosa, 1 run

43.1
.

Adams to Larosa, 0 runs

42.6
1

Tulloch to Larosa, leg bye

42.5
.

Tulloch to Johnson, 0 runs

42.4
.

0 runs

42.3
4

Tulloch to Larosa, 4 runs

42.2
4

Tulloch to Larosa, 4 runs

42.1
.

Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs

41.6
1

Wellington to Larosa, 1 run

41.5
.

Wellington to Larosa, 0 runs

41.4
1

Wellington to Johnson, 1 run

41.3
.

Wellington to Johnson, appeal

41.2
.

Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs

41.1
.

Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs

40.6
1

Tulloch to Johnson, 1 run

40.5
.

Tulloch to Johnson, 0 runs

40.4
1

Tulloch to Larosa, 1 run

40.3
.

Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs

40.2
.

Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs

40.1
.

Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs

39.6
1

Wellington to Larosa, 1 run

39.5
1

Wellington to Johnson, 1 run

39.4
.

Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs

39.3
.

Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs

39.2
.

Wellington to Johnson, 0 runs

39.2
1

Wellington to Johnson, wide

39.1
W

Wellington to Fraser, appeal, wicket (caught - Fraser)

38.6
4

Tulloch to Larosa, 4 runs

38.5
.

Tulloch to Larosa, 0 runs

38.4
1

Tulloch to Fraser, 1 run

38.3
W

Tulloch to Heath, wicket (caught - Heath)

38.2
.

Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs

38.1
2

Tulloch to Heath, 2 runs

37.6
W

Wellington to Thompson, wicket (stumped - Thompson)

37.5
1

Wellington to Heath, 1 run

37.4
.

Wellington to Heath, appeal

37.3
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

37.2
2

Wellington to Heath, 2 runs

37.1
.

Wellington to Heath, 0 runs

36.6
1

Tyson to Heath, 1 run

36.5
.

Tyson to Heath, 0 runs

36.4
1

Tyson to Thompson, 1 run

36.3
1

Tyson to Heath, 1 run

36.3
4

Tyson to Thompson, 4 wides

36.2
1

Tyson to Heath, 1 run

36.1
.

Tyson to Heath, 0 runs

35.6
.

Adams to Thompson, 0 runs

35.5
W

Adams to Collins, appeal, wicket (caught - Collins)

35.4
2

Adams to Collins, 2 runs

35.3
.

Adams to Collins, 0 runs

35.2
1

Adams to Heath, 1 run

35.1
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

34.6
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

34.5
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

34.4
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

34.3
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

34.2
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

34.1
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

33.6
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

33.5
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

33.4
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

33.3
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

33.2
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

33.1
1

Adams to Collins, 1 run

32.6
.

Tyson to Heath, 0 runs

32.5
1

Tyson to Collins, 1 run

32.4
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

32.3
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

32.2
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

32.1
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

31.6
.

Adams to Heath, 0 runs

31.5
2

Adams to Heath, 2 runs

31.4
1

Adams to Collins, 1 run

31.3
.

Adams to Collins, 0 runs

31.2
1

Adams to Heath, 1 run

31.1
1

Adams to Collins, 1 run

30.6
.

Tyson to Heath, 0 runs

30.5
1

Tyson to Collins, 1 run

30.4
4

Tyson to Collins, 4 runs

30.4
1

Tyson to Collins, wide

30.3
.

Tyson to Collins, 0 runs

30.2
1

Tyson to Heath, 1 run

30.1
1

Tyson to Collins, 1 run

29.6
1

Wellington to Collins, 1 run

29.5
.

Wellington to Collins, 0 runs

29.4
2

Wellington to Collins, 2 runs

29.3
.

Wellington to Collins, 0 runs

29.2
.

Wellington to Collins, 0 runs

29.1
.

Wellington to Collins, 0 runs

28.6
.

Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs

28.5
.

Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs

28.5
1

Tulloch to Heath, wide

28.4
.

Tulloch to Heath, 0 runs

28.3
W

Tulloch to Windsor, wicket (caught - Windsor)

28.2
.

Tulloch to Windsor, 0 runs

28.1
.

Tulloch to Windsor, 0 runs

27.6
.

Wellington to Collins, 0 runs

27.5
.

Wellington to Collins, 0 runs

27.4
1

Wellington to Windsor, 1 run

27.3
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

27.2
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

27.1
.

Wellington to Windsor, 0 runs

26.6
1

Tulloch to Windsor, 1 run

26.5
2

Tulloch to Windsor, 2 runs

26.4
.

Tulloch to Windsor, appeal

26.3
.

Tulloch to Windsor, 0 runs

26.2
W

Tulloch to Marlow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Marlow)

26.1
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

25.6
W

Wellington to Armitage, appeal, wicket (caught - Armitage)

25.5
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

25.4
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

25.3
1

Wellington to Marlow, 1 run

25.2
1

Wellington to Armitage, 1 run

25.1
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

24.6
2

Tulloch to Marlow, 2 runs

24.5
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

24.4
1

Tulloch to Armitage, 1 run

24.4
1

Tulloch to Armitage, wide

24.3
1

Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run

24.2
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

24.1
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

23.6
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

23.5
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

23.4
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

23.3
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

23.2
1

Wellington to Marlow, 1 run

23.1
.

Wellington to Marlow, 0 runs

22.6
.

Tulloch to Armitage, 0 runs

22.5
1

Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run

22.4
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

22.4
2

Tulloch to Armitage, 2 wides

22.3
.

Tulloch to Armitage, 0 runs

22.2
1

Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run

22.1
2

Tulloch to Marlow, 2 runs

21.6
2

Wellington to Armitage, 2 runs

21.5
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

21.4
4

Wellington to Armitage, 4 runs

21.3
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

21.2
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

21.1
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

20.6
1

Tulloch to Armitage, 1 run

20.5
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

20.4
.

Tulloch to Marlow, 0 runs

20.3
2

Armitage plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

20.2
.

Tulloch to Armitage, 0 runs

20.1
1

Tulloch to Marlow, 1 run

19.6
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

19.5
2

Wellington to Armitage, 2 runs

19.4
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

19.3
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

19.2
1

Wellington to Marlow, 1 run

19.1
1

Wellington to Armitage, 1 run

18.6
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

18.5
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

18.4
1

Adams to Armitage, 1 run

18.3
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

18.2
1

Adams to Marlow, 1 run

18.1
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

17.6
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

17.5
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

17.4
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

17.3
4

Wellington to Armitage, 4 runs

17.2
.

Wellington to Armitage, 0 runs

17.1
1

Wellington to Marlow, 1 run

16.6
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

16.5
1

Adams to Armitage, 1 run

16.4
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

16.3
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

16.2
2

Adams to Armitage, 2 runs

16.1
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

15.6
1

Marlow plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.5
1

Tyson to Armitage, 1 run

15.4
.

Tyson to Armitage, appeal

15.3
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

15.2
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

15.1
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

14.6
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

14.5
1

Adams to Armitage, 1 run

14.4
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

14.3
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

14.2
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

14.1
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

13.6
.

Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs

13.5
1

Tyson to Armitage, 1 run

13.4
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

13.3
2

Tyson to Armitage, 2 runs

13.2
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

13.1
2

Tyson to Armitage, 2 runs

12.6
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

12.5
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

12.4
.

Adams to Marlow, 0 runs

12.3
1

Adams to Armitage, 1 run

12.2
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

12.1
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

11.6
.

Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs

11.5
4

Tyson to Marlow, 4 runs

11.5
1

Tyson to Marlow, wide

11.4
.

Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs

10.6
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

10.5
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

10.4
.

Adams to Armitage, 0 runs

10.3
1

Adams to Marlow, 1 run

10.2
1

Adams to Armitage, 1 run

10.1
1

Adams to Marlow, 1 run

9.6
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

9.5
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

9.4
2

Tyson to Armitage, 2 runs

9.3
.

Tyson to Armitage, 0 runs

9.2
1

Tyson to Marlow, 1 run

9.1
.

Tyson to Marlow, 0 runs

8.6
.

Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs

8.5
2

Gibb to Armitage, 2 runs

8.5
1

Gibb to Armitage, wide

8.4
.

Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs

8.4
1

Gibb to Armitage, wide

8.3
.

Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs

8.2
.

Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs

8.1
.

Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs

7.6
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

7.5
4

Bristowe to Marlow, 4 runs

7.4
4

Bristowe to Marlow, 4 runs

7.3
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

7.1
4

Bristowe to Marlow, 4 runs

6.6
1

Gibb to Marlow, 1 run, appeal

6.5
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

6.3
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

6.2
1

Gibb to Armitage, 1 run

6.1
.

Gibb to Armitage, 0 runs

5.6
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bristowe to Marlow, 0 runs

5.1
1

Bristowe to Armitage, 1 run

4.6
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

4.4
4

Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs

4.3
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

4.1
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bristowe to Armitage, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bristowe to Armitage, 0 runs

3.4
W

Bristowe to Rogers, wicket (lbw - Rogers)

3.3
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

3.2
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

2.2
4

Gibb to Marlow, 4 runs

2.1
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

1.4
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

1.1
.

Bristowe to Rogers, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gibb to Marlow, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gibb to Rogers, 0 runs

0.1
.

0 runs